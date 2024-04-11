WNBA releases national broadcast and streaming schedule for 2024 season

Nearly 150 regular-season WNBA games will be broadcast on national platforms during the 2024 season.

On Wednesday, the league released the national broadcast and streaming schedule, with 25 games to be shown on ESPN platforms, eight on CBS Television Network, 12 on CBS Sports Network, 43 on ION, 40 on NBA TV and 21 on Amazon Prime Video. ESPN platforms again will broadcast the entire WNBA Playoffs, as well as the WNBA All-Star Game. Amazon Prime Video remains the home of the Commissioner’s Cup Championship Game.

Mark your calendars ️



The 2024 Broadcast Schedule is HERE



Tune in to some of the biggest matchups on the BIGGEST networks all season long#WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/e2p5cjOnlU — WNBA (@WNBA) April 10, 2024

On the 2024 broadcast schedule, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said:

With the energy and excitement already generated by what we anticipate will be a star-studded rookie class, and on the heels of a 2023 season that featured one of the greatest MVP races in WNBA history and our most-watched regular season in over two decades, the WNBA’s broadcast and streaming partners are offering a huge national platform that will showcase the league’s superstars, rising stars, rivalries and a newly reconfigured WNBA Commissioner’s Cup presented by Coinbase.

The Indiana Fever, led by 2023 Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston and the presumptive No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft Caitlin Clark, have a league-leading 36 games on national platforms, while the back-to-back WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces will be on national networks 35 times. The New York Liberty, the defending Commissioner’s Cup champions, are slated for 31 nationally-broadcast games.

The season tips off with an ESPN2 doubleheader on Tuesday, May 14, with the Connecticut Sun hosting the Indiana Fever at 7:30 p.m. ET. Then, the Las Vegas Aces will receive their championship rings and raise another banner before taking on the Phoenix Mercury at 10 p.m. ET.

Check out the full national television and streaming schedule here.