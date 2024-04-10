2024 will be very different for the Los Angeles Sparks. Their longtime superstar, Nneka Ogwumike, is gone, and they are now in full rebuild mode with three draft picks, including two top lottery picks. Here is what the draft pick scenario looks like in Southern California.

The Sparks’ draft capital

Round 1, Pick No. 2

Round 1, Pick No. 4

Round 3, Pick No. 28

The Sparks’ potential draft strategy

After the Indiana Fever undoubtedly select Caitlin Clark with the No. 1 pick, the Sparks will be next on the draft board. With every other option available in what many consider the deepest draft in recent memory, the pick that makes the most sense for Los Angeles is Cameron Brink.

Stanford's Brink averaged 17.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists in her final season of collegiate play. Now that Ogwumike is gone, she gives the Sparks their next great big. She can grab the keys to the franchise and see if she can drive it.

@StanfordWBB’s Cameron Brink is the @NaismithTrophy Women’s Defensive Player of the Year. She says she loves defense and does it all for her mom ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jur2Yy8ick — Arielle (Ari) Chambers (@ariivory) April 3, 2024

Her defense will undoubtedly transfer. The questions are on the offense end. Can she be physical enough to dominate in the post? Does she have enough range and respect from deep to stretch the floor? No one besides Clark is a sure thing, but Brink is the safe, smart selection; she likely will be an excellent pro for years.

The good news for the Sparks is that they also have the No. 4 pick in the draft; the bad news is the Chicago Sky will draft third and take one player off the board. Many mock drafts have Chicago selecting Rickea Jackson, a dynamic wing from Tennessee. Jackson also would be a stellar pickup for the Sparks. They could zag and draft her second, eliminating that option for Chicago, but I do think they go with Brink and then draft another big with the fourth pick.

Kamilla Cardoso of South Carolina was dominant all season long for the Gamecocks. She averaged 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game, leading her team to an undefeated championship season.

Kamilla Cardoso moved to the U.S. from Brazil by herself at age 15.



She didn't speak English and lived with her AAU coach.



She committed to Syracuse, then transferred to South Carolina and won a title.



Today, Cardoso had a career-high 17 rebounds—and just won ANOTHER title. pic.twitter.com/BJt8qAXpav — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 7, 2024

Drafting both Cardoso and Brink would give LA their Twin Towers, two young bigs to build around. With dynamic guards like Lexie Brown and Aari McDonald on the roster, the Sparks could become one of the more complete teams to watch in 2024.

Closing thoughts

This draft will help shape the Sparks for years to come. It will decide if this rebuild is a quick one or if they will be circling the WNBA basement. They have two top picks, and they have to get it right and not fumble this golden opportunity to draft superstar talent.

Curt Miller has never had draft picks this high, and with a new general manager Raegan Pebley at the helm, so much is unknown about how this team will operate in 2024. This will be the Sparks' first big test as an organization, and if they ace it, they could return to the playoffs sooner rather than later.