Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.

The Phoenix Mercury made the biggest splash of this year’s WNBA free agency period, trading for 2021 WNBA Finals MVP and three-time All-Star Kahleah Copper.

Show your support for KFC in PHX with two new shirts from Breaking T.

Also, catch up on Copper’s exploits in EuroLeague Women postseason play, as she and her team, Çukurova Basketbol Mersin, have advanced to the Final Four, which begins April 12.