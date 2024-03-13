The WNBA will be extending their partnership with Glossier, the league’s Official Beauty Partner.

The dynamic and innovative collaboration, which began in 2020 in the WNBA Bubble, will expand into WNBA-themed content from Glossier that amplifies players’ voices and stories, in addition to events for WNBA athletes and fans. Glossier also will be featured across the WNBA’s media partners, platforms and social channels.

Bright lights, living out her dreams ✨@OMG_itsizzyb for @glossier hits the billboards in Times Square



Congrats, Izzy pic.twitter.com/4DfHbaOD2m — WNBA (@WNBA) August 24, 2023

On the extension of the partnership, Glossier CEO Kyle Leahy said:

While we were the league’s first beauty partner, we’re thrilled to see athletes take up more space in beauty. Glossier and the W share a similar spirit, aiming to disrupt the status quo and fueled by a shared passion for what we believe in: our values. I’m excited about the future of our partnership and continuing to lend our platform to these incredible athletes.

WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert added:

We’re thrilled to extend our partnership with Glossier, which has continued to show a strong commitment to the league and WNBA players. This collaboration between powerful brands demonstrates that visibility and empowerment matter, and that there has never been a better time to support multifaceted athletes of the WNBA.

WNBA athletes that have been featured in Glossier’s recent Stretch Complexion campaign are the Chicago Sky’s Izzy Harrison, Minnesota Lynx’s Diamond Miller and Natalie Achonwa, Dallas Wings’ Stephanie Soares and Washington Mystics’ Ariel Atkins.