This past week, a group of athletes and business personnel came together in New York City for a groundbreaking initiative. Among those present were WNBA players Alysha Clark and Brianna Turner. Clark is a member of the two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces and Turner is a five-year veteran who is now playing for the Chicago Sky.

Both were part of Fanatics’ Athlete Immersion Program, which was conducted in conjunction with the University of Southern California (USC). Clark and Turner took part in four learning modules aimed at enhancing their knowledge in the areas of entrepreneurship, innovation, artificial intelligence and executive leadership under the guidance of various CEOs from major companies. Over the last couple of years, Fanatics, a popular sports apparel brand, has joined forces with many different entities within the sports world. Their internship program has partnered NFLPA and NHL; this past week players from the NFL also took part.

Through this curriculum, Clark and Turner were able to think long and hard about what they intend to do with their careers in their post-basketball lives. For WNBA players, the ability to maximize their potential in areas outside of the game is very crucial, considering that, while they are playing in the WNBA, some look to supplement their income by playing in leagues overseas. Now, with a surge in interest in women’s basketball and women’s sports in general, opportunities are opening up for women athletes to take advantage of this growth in the form of endorsements, brand building and other business ventures. Both Clark and Turner recognize that this opportunity meets the moment.

Turner used the opportunity to make a point to companies to invest in women’s sports and to embody the slogan, “Bet on women. Invest in women.” Turner said:

I’ve been plugging for women’s sports with every single person I meet. I’m like, “Verizon, if you all want to support [is] the WNBA, or even if you don’t do the WNBA, do NWSL, do any type of women’s league.” So I really have been advocating for women athletes this week. I’m just putting it in people’s ears, even if you can’t commit to our league, commit to another professional women’s league.

I don’t think any sports / business collaboration will ever top the past week I had with the @Fanatics team in NYC. Unreal experience learning from some of the best in the business. Truly grateful — Brianna Turner (@_Breezy_Briii) March 9, 2024

As for Clark, she did the same thing and, in the process, was able to bring some of her skills from the court to the boardroom. She said:

We’ve had the opportunity to sit across from excellence and pick their brain. You make the connection that, okay, these tangible skills I have from sport, from my team, from playing, I can see the different industries in the way they show up in the business world.

This week has been so amazing…I’m still in awe and haven’t even processed all it entailed…but I just want to say thank you @Fanatics for stepping up — Alysha Clark (@Alysha_Clark) March 9, 2024

Both expressed a desire to build something that was authentic to them and what they represent, going beyond just on-the-court opportunities. As Clark and Turner look towards the future, they have words for wisdom for the next generation of young women ballers that they are blazing trails on and off the court. Clark shared:

One piece of advice I would give that I wish I would’ve probably done a better job when I was younger is leverage networking right now. Everybody’s eyes are on women’s sports right now and the amount of people we meet on a day to day basis that want something. Take advantage of those networking opportunities. Take notes, write people’s names down, keep in contact, because, as you get further along, whether you play professionally or not, you’ll never know how you may need those connections in real life.

Turner added: