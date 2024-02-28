Fans can attend WNBA Draft 2024 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15

In addition to the top prospects who, hopefully, will be available, there are more reasons for excitement about WNBA Draft 2024.

WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm will take place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) with approximately 1,000 fans in attendance. Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, Mar. 7. This will be the first draft with fan attendance since 2016; from 2014-16, when the event was held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, fans attended.

The future is NOW



The 2024 WNBA Draft presented by @statefarm will be OPEN to the fans at an all NEW location!



️ April 15th

Brooklyn Academy of Music, Brooklyn, N.Y. (BAM)

️ Tickets go on sale Thursday March 7th – https://t.co/7JTr1YylLV

Airing exclusively on ESPN… pic.twitter.com/vxMzzxQLHb — WNBA (@WNBA) February 28, 2024

On the changes, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said:

We are focused on creating elevated events that WNBA fans won’t want to miss, at a time when the energy for the WNBA has never been higher...As the official start to the WNBA season, we knew the WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm should be transformed into a larger, fan-focused event to celebrate the incredible talent set to enter the draft.

For fans unable to make the trip to Brooklyn, ESPN again will provide exclusive coverage of WNBA Draft 2024 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google will precede the main event at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Fans also can keep up with their favorite prospects through WNBA social channels.

