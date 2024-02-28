 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Fans can attend WNBA Draft 2024 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music on April 15

Changes are coming to WNBA Draft 2024. The event will be held on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music with approximately 1,000 ticketed fans in attendance.

By Cat Ariail
2023 WNBA Draft
Fans will be in attendance when Cathy Engelbert calls the name of the first pick in WNBA Draft 2024 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music.
Photo by Catalina Fragoso/NBAE via Getty Images

In addition to the top prospects who, hopefully, will be available, there are more reasons for excitement about WNBA Draft 2024.

WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm will take place on April 15 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM) with approximately 1,000 fans in attendance. Tickets for the event go on sale on Thursday, Mar. 7. This will be the first draft with fan attendance since 2016; from 2014-16, when the event was held at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, fans attended.

On the changes, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert said:

We are focused on creating elevated events that WNBA fans won’t want to miss, at a time when the energy for the WNBA has never been higher...As the official start to the WNBA season, we knew the WNBA Draft 2024 presented by State Farm should be transformed into a larger, fan-focused event to celebrate the incredible talent set to enter the draft.

For fans unable to make the trip to Brooklyn, ESPN again will provide exclusive coverage of WNBA Draft 2024 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET. WNBA Countdown Presented by Google will precede the main event at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN. Fans also can keep up with their favorite prospects through WNBA social channels.

For the second-straight year, the Indiana Fever own the No. 1 pick. The lottery rounds out with the Los Angeles Sparks selecting No. 2 and No. 4, with the Chicago Sky squeezing in at No. 3. To get to know some of the prospects who should hear their names called in or after the lottery, catch up on Eric Nemchock’s WNBA Draft Watch profiles:

