With two first-round draft picks, can the Chicago Sky quickly rediscover brighter days?

Change is coming to the Windy City.

After a period of free agency that saw a complete upheaval in the roster that included trading Kahleah Copper to the Phoenix Mercury, the Chicago Sky made a series of moves that brought in veteran and emerging talents that could keep the team in playoff contention.

On Tuesday, the team announced that former WNBA player and coach Crystal Robinson will be joining the staff of her former New York Liberty teammate Teresa Weatherspoon as an assistant coach. The day before, it was announced that the Sky will acquire the No. 8 pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which they received for trading Julie Allemand, the rights to Li Yueru and Chicago’s third round pick in the 2025 draft to the Los Angeles Sparks.

On April 15, the Sky are slated to select No. 3, No. 8 and No. 13 in the draft. While there is some speculation as to who will potentially fill those slots, two players stand out as the potential chosen ones for the present, and future, of the Sky: Tennessee’s Rickea Jackson and Utah’s Alissa Pili.

How Rickea Jackson could fit in Chicago

The biggest name being floated for the No. 3 pick is Tennessee fifth-year wing Rickea Jackson.

She is currently averaging 18.9 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lady Vols and would bring a depth of experience and hardware to Chicago. Among the accolades she achieved this season are: Cheryl Miller Award Top 10, USBWA Ann Meyers Drysdale National Player of the Week (Jan. 9), SEC and TSWA Player of the Week (Jan. 9) and AP National Player of the Week Honorable Mention (Jan. 9). Jackson is not only someone who can score at will, but also hit the boards, which would help relieve Elizabeth Williams and Brianna Turner of all rebounding duties.

How Alissa Pili could fit in Chicago

With the No. 8 pick, Utah senior forward Alissa Pili intrigues. After spending the first three years of her collegiate career at USC, she has flourished in her two seasons at Utah. She is averaging 21.6 points, 5.4 points and 2.5 assists for the Utes.

On team with established scoring from the guard and wing positions, Pili’s ability to score from different spots on the floor from the forward position would add a different element for Chicago. Pili currently is shooting around 40 percent from the 3-point line and about 80 percent from the free throw line.

What else for the Sky?

The possibilities for No. 13 pick are harder to project; however, look for the Sky to supplement their retooled roster with players who are able and willing to do more than their assigned roles.

During a virtual press conference covering the team’s recent changes, new general manager Jeff Pagliocca said that he is keeping eyes open on everyone. “We’re considering everyone,” he said. “There’s a lot of good players. We’ll be able to indicate what’s gonna be the best. But there’s a lot of good players. We’re excited.”