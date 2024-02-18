Annie Meyers Drysdale is the recipient of the 2024 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award

The WNBA has announced Annie Meyers Drysdale as the recipient of the 2024 Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award.

Meyers Drysdale, a vice president and longtime broadcaster with both the Phoenix Mercury and the Phoenix Suns, has consistently broken barriers and fought for equality in sports during her storied basketball career. The Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award is given to an individual who uses their talent and platform to raise awareness for the WNBA and girls’ and women’s basketball, like Kobe Bryant was so committed to doing.

Bryant had a 20-year Hall-of-Fame NBA career and, throughout that time, advocated for and celebrated the women’s game. Once he retired, he delved even deeper into supporting women’s basketball, contributing to the growth of the sport at every level, including through the training and mentoring of middle school, high school, college, and WNBA players. The Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award highlights Kobe’s legacy as a coach and mentor and Gigi’s inspirational, relentless commitment to playing at the highest levels of the game.

“Annie has been a force inspiring young girls on and off the court,” said Vanessa Bryant, Chair of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation. “Something she, Gianna and Kobe shared and cared about deeply. I’m happy Annie is receiving this award in Kobe and Gianna’s memory—she is so deserving.”

“Annie Meyers Drysdale is a pioneer who has had a profound impact on our game and influenced generations of athletes,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert. “She has worked tirelessly to elevate girls and women’s basketball during her decorated career as a player, executive and broadcaster. Presenting this advocacy award to such an inspiring leader is a wonderful way to honor the legacy of Kobe and Gigi Bryant, especially as we recognize the 45th year anniversary of Annie being the first woman to sign an NBA contract.”

Drysdale was also the first high school basketball player to make a U.S. National Team, the first female athlete to receive a full athletic scholarship to UCLA and the first college basketball player to be named to the All-America Team in four-consecutive seasons. As a basketball executive, Meyers Drysdale was general manager for the Mercury’s first two WNBA championships in 2007 and 2009, and vice president for the franchise’s third title in 2014.

She is the first woman to be a recipient of the Kobe & Gigi Bryant WNBA Advocacy Award, with the first two recipients being Chris Paul in 2022 and Pau Gasol in 2023.