The WNBA is creating a fan-centric Draft stage experience for NBA All-Star Weekend

With this year’s WNBA draft expected to be one of the deepest ever, anticipation is at an all-time high.

The Indiana Fever have the No. 1 pick, and that, along with the NBA All-Star game happening in Indianapolis, has inspired the WNBA to create a fan-centric Draft stage where fans can recreate the experience of being the first overall pick in the Draft.

Fans can take part in the experience as part of NBA Crossover during NBA All-Star Weekend.

WHERE: Indiana Convention Center, 100 S. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis, IN 46225 WHEN: Feb. 16 (2 p.m.-9 p.m. ET); Feb. 17 (11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET); Feb. 18 (11 a.m.-6 p.m. ET)

Phil Cook, Chief Marketing Officer for the WNBA, spoke with Swish Appeal about the importance of the WNBA being present and represented at the NBA All-Star festivities.

“The entire intent of NBA Crossover is to entertain and provide fan-led experiences from a number of different brands to make their All-Star weekend amazing,” Cook said.

“You have an opportunity to be a part of something that’s going to bring joy to basketball fans who walk through. So, what’s important to us as a brand, the WNBA, we recognize that our first moment every year that we really amplify is our draft. So if we recognize the draft is a huge moment for us, and we’re in Indiana, and you don’t have to educate Indiana on what’s happening in the basketball ecosystem, they know.”

“So how do we amplify that knowledge and how do we take advantage of that? And a few things fall into our lap. Indiana Fever is actually in market, so we have a WNBA team in market, which is amazing. And on top of that, they get first pick overall in the upcoming draft, which is, again, pretty serendipitous. But that came together”

“And the last piece of this amazing equation is the amount of compelling interest around the upcoming WNBA draft is unmatched. It’s never been as compelling as this. So we have a tremendous opportunity of a very compelling entry class into the WNBA from college, an opportunity to promote that in a basketball-rich environment around one of the biggest basketball events of the year.”

Fans will be able to come by, take photos on a special WNBA set and see the WNBA stars and influencers. Throughout the weekend, select WNBA players will be featured across NBA Crossover and more NBA All-Star programming to support the growth and representation of the game. Those players include:

2023 Kia Rookie of the Year Aliyah Boston of the Indiana Fever

of the Indiana Fever 2021 WNBA All-Star MVP Arike Ogunbowale of the Dallas Wings

of the Dallas Wings 2022 WNBA All-Rookie Team member Shakira Austin of the Washington Mystics

of the Washington Mystics 2021 Kia WNBA Most Improved Player Brionna Jones of the Connecticut Sun

of the Connecticut Sun 2022 Kia WNBA Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard of the Atlanta Dream

of the Atlanta Dream 2023 Kia WNBA All-Star MVP Jewell Loyd of the Seattle Storm

of the Seattle Storm two-time WNBA All-Defensive Team selection Natasha Cloud of the Phoenix Mercury

of the Phoenix Mercury WNBA single-season 3-Point leader Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty

of the New York Liberty two-time WNBA champion A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces

Having such a long list of accomplished WNBA stars on board for this event is impressive, but according to Cook, the logistics were the only challenge, as enthusiasm from the players was high.

“We’re very fortunate,” Cook said. “We have a group of athletes who are very much our partners in helping advocate and promote the league. Our player marketing agreements, athletes that we partner with every year are phenomenal voices and advocates for the league. So, it was actually pretty easy to ask them to be a part of this because they’ve all been through this experience, they’re all very familiar with being drafted and what this is like, they’re thrilled to be a part of an event as big and as impactful as the NBA All-Star game and the crossover, the fan festival.”

It seems this NBA All-Star weekend will have plenty of WNBA representation, not just with NBA Crossover but also with Ionescu competing against Steph Curry in the first WNBA vs. NBA 3-point contest on Saturday.

Seeing collaboration like this between the WNBA and NBA is powerful. They are the premier basketball leagues for the men's and women’s games and watching each one build off the other to increase awareness is what this is all about. If you are in Indianapolis for NBA All-Star weekend, it would behoove you to attend NBA Crossover.

“I think you need to plan a long time to be at the crossover,” Cook said. “I think we’re fortunate to be a part of an event like NBA crossover that is so fan-centric. And we’ve noticed throughout the years that the brands who participate in this event recognize the opportunity they have to serve that distinctive fan. And I think as a fan, you walk through this experience. I know the All-Star game doesn’t go to Indianapolis very often, so this is a real privilege for the local fan, the local kid who wants to come in and connect and get a little closer to the league.”