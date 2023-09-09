Be a “Bucket Queen” like Breanna Stewart with the latest shirt from BreakingT

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.

Show your support for the bucket-getting ways of Breanna Stewart with the latest shirt from BreakingT, which celebrates Stewie becoming the WNBA’s all-time leader for points in a single season.

In her first season with the New York Liberty, Stewart not only has surpassed Diana Taurasi for the single-season scoring record, but also has become the first player in WNBA history to score more than 900 points in a season.

Be sure to check out the rest of BreakingT’s WNBPA collection, including shirts celebrating the achievements of A’ja Wilson and Alyssa Thomas.