Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.
In her first season with the New York Liberty, Breanna Stewart won her second Most Valuable Player award, receiving the honor over the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson in one of the closest MVP votes in WNBA history.
Celebrate Stewie’s award-winning inaugural season in New York City, or Stew York City, with two new shirts from BreakingT.
Check out the rest of BreakingT’s WNBPA collection here.
Loading comments...