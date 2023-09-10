2023 WNBA Awards

Filed under:
- Stream
Sep 5, 2023, 4:00pm EDT
-
September 8
Defensive Player of the Year Debate: Back-to-back awards for A’ja?
Can anyone top the Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson’s case for a second-straight Defensive Player of the Year Award? Here’s how the credentials of the Connecticut Sun’s Alyssa Thomas and Washington Mystics’ Brittney Sykes stack up against Wilson’s.
-
September 7
Coach of the Year Debate: Meeting, exceeding and changing expectations
When evaluating the WNBA’s Coach of the Year, expectations inevitably impact candidacies. How did the Connecticut Sun’s Stephanie White, New York Liberty’s Sandy Brondello, Dallas Wings’ Latricia Trammell and Los Angeles Sparks’ Curt Miller meet, exceed or change their teams’ expectations?
-
September 6
Sixth Player of the Year Debate: Does Evans have the edge?
Who is the WNBA’s best off the bench? While Dana Evans has served as a valuable bucket getter for the Chicago Sky, Alysha Clark and DiJonai Carrington have filled the 3-and-D role for the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun, respectively.
-
September 5
Most Improved Player Debate: Smith, Canada or Sabally?
Alanna Smith has become essential to the Chicago Sky. Jordin Canada has established herself as the Los Angeles Sparks’ surefire starting point guard. Satou Sabally is on the verge of superstardom for the Dallas Wings. Whose improvement is most impressive?