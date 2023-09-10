The WNBA regular season comes to a close on Sunday with every team playing at either 1 p.m. ET or 3 p.m ET. With all eight playoff spots secured, all that's left to decide is the exact seeding. Even with just one game left, several playoff seeds remain in question, particularly in the fourth through eighth range.

The Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm, Indiana Fever and Los Angeles Sparks will be playing for pride, as all been eliminated from playoff contention. Here's a rundown of all the action:

The Dallas Wings will host Games 1 & 2 in Round 1 of the WNBA Playoffs.



Atlanta hosts Dallas to kick off Sunday's games, looking to end the year at .500 and secure the No. 5 seed. For Dallas, the game is virtually meaningless, as they will be the No. 4 seed regardless of any result. Will Rhyne Howard close out the season in dominant fashion and lead the Dream to their third win in a row, or will Satou Sabally and the Wings protect homecourt?

Chicago Sky (17-22) vs. Connecticut Sun (27-12)

With the Connecticut Sun locked in as the No. 3 seed and the Chicago Sky at No. 8, it will be interesting to see this game's intensity, as well as players' availability on both sides. Chicago will be without Kahleah Copper, so a big game from Marina Mabrey will be needed to compensate for Copper's absence and take advantage of the Sun's backcourt.

For the Sun, it's all about getting DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas involved as much as possible. If Connecticut can slow the game down, they can utilize their size and physicality to muck it up and control the flow.

Minnesota Lynx (19-20) vs. Indiana Fever (12-27)

The only intrigue for the Indiana Fever's final game of the season is watching Aliyah Boston one more time during her rookie campaign. At 12-27, the Fever improved in 2023, but they still are young team that is learning to win and remain a player or two away from being a playoff contender. For the Minnesota Lynx, the No. 6 seed is the worst they can finish. If they win and the Dream lose, they can claim the No. 5 seed.

Washington Mystics (18-21) vs. New York Liberty (32-7)

In what could be a preview of the first round, we have the Washington Mystics vs. New York Liberty. At their best, Washington looks dangerous, with Elena Delle Donne leading the team offensively, Brittney Sykes dominating on the defensive end and Natasha Cloud doing everything in between. New York is red-hot and has been the best team in the league for the past month or so, with Sandy Brondello winning Coach of the Month for August and the Liberty riding an eight-game winning streak. If they make it nine on Sunday, New York will still have a slim chance of earning the top seed with a Las Vegas Aces defeat.

Phoenix Mercury (9-30) vs. Las Vegas Aces (33-6)

It's a tale of two seasons between the Phoenix Mercury and Las Vegas Aces. The Mercury have the worst record in the WNBA, while the Aces hold the best. With Phoenix having nothing to play for and Vegas still needing to secure the top seed, expect the Aces to come out and quickly dominate, mercifully putting this Mercury season to its end.

Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) vs. Seattle Storm (11-28)

The first season of the Curt Miller era won't feature any postseason play in Los Angeles as the Sparks will finish the season in the ninth place. With so many injuries to key players, including Nneka Ogwumike, Karlie Samuelson and Lexie Brown, beating an 11-28 Storm team will still be a challenge on Sunday. For the Storm, winning will depend on how well Jewell Loyd plays, which usually is not a bad strategy for success. Loyd is having a career year; the last time she played against the Sparks she had 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds en route to a win.

Game information

Dallas Wings (21-18) vs. Atlanta Dream (19-20)

When: Sunday, Sep. 10 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA How to watch: WNBA League Pass Wings injury report: Lou Lopez Sénéchal (out; knee), Crystal Dangerfield (questionable; head), Diamond DeShields (out; knee) Dream injury report: Nia Coffey (out; hand), AD Durr (doubtful; knee)

Chicago Sky (17-22) vs. Connecticut Sun (27-12)

When: Sunday, Sep. 10 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT How to watch: CBS Sports Network Sky injury report: Kahleah Copper (out; toe), Isabelle Harrison (out; knee), Rebekah Gardner (out; foot) Sun injury report: Bernadett Határ (questionable; knee), Brionna Jones (out; Achilles)

Minnesota Lynx (19-20) vs. Indiana Fever (12-27)

When: Sunday, Sep. 10 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN How to watch: WNBA League Pass Lynx injury report: Jessica Shepard (questionable; ankle), Lindsay Allen (out; thumb), Natalie Achonwa (out; personal) Fever injury report: Kristy Wallace (questionable; knee), Lexie Hull (out; shoulder)

Washington Mystics (18-21) vs. New York Liberty (32-7)

When: Sunday, Sep. 10 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY How to watch: NBA TV Mystics injury report: Shakira Austin (out; hip), Kristi Toliver (out; knee) Liberty injury report: no injuries to report

Phoenix Mercury (9-30) vs. Las Vegas Aces (33-6)

When: Sunday, Sep. 10 at 3 p.m. ET Where: T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV How to watch: ESPN 2 Mercury injury report: Christyn Williams (questionable; knee), Sophie Cunningham (out; jaw), Shey Peddy (out; concussion), Diana Taurasi (questionable; toe) Skylar Diggins-Smith (out; personal) Aces injury report: Riquna Williams (out; suspension), Candace Parker (out; ankle)

Los Angeles Sparks (16-23) vs. Seattle Storm (11-28)