Bernadett Határ — or Betti, as she is affectionately called in Hungary — has yet to make an appearance for the Connecticut Sun since being signed on July 26.

Határ still is dealing with the complications following an injury to her left knee, which she suffered the year prior and was the main reason why Indiana Fever waived her on June 8. Prior to being released, she did not make an appearance this season; in 2022, her contract was suspended by the Fever. She did not play much for Indiana in 2021 either, averaging 4.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 0.3 assists in seven games, two of which were starts.

However, let’s hope that this is not the last the WNBA has seen of her — because Határ is a baller.

While her April 2022 knee injury may result in her never again playing at the same level, Hatàr continued to be an important factor after previously suffering a serious ankle injury. Before the knee injury in the second game of the Hungarian League final, she was one of the leaders of the eventual 2022 EuroLeague Champions, Sopron Basket. She averaged 13.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists on the biggest stage of European hoops. This past season, she only appeared in two games and played limited minutes in the competition.

During our short talk, Győri Ferenc of Nemzeti Sport Online, told me that despite that success:

Women’s basketball is well behind men’s basketball in Hungary. The best example is the situation in Sopron — men’s team is playing in front of 1,800-2,000 fans in general, but the number is just 600-800 in case of women’s Sopron Basket.

As for Határ, Győri referred to her knee as a “delay action bomb,” adding that “she worked a lot in the summer to strengthen this body part and play in the European Championships, but this time we can’t be certain that she will be able to play at her best level ever.” During the competition, she played just 15.7 minutes per game and averaged 4.8 points and 3.7 rebounds, coming off the bench for the team which finished fourth overall.

Even if Határ is far from her best, she still can be a reliable backup for the Sun, who could use the extra size after Brionna Jones’ season-ending Achilles injury. Betti may not be the blocking machine and floor stretcher she once was, but her size is something you simply can’t overlook.

Tuesday, the Sun travel to Seattle to meet the Storm in an afternoon matinee (3 p.m. ET, NBA TV).