Enjoy Atlanta-based photographer Christina Merrion’s photographs from the Friday, August 25 game between the Atlanta Dream and Los Angeles Sparks at Gateway Center Arena in College Park, GA. The Sparks captured a sixth-straight win, pulling away from the Dream in the second half for the 83-78 victory.
In triple-threat position, the Sparks’ Jordin Canada prepares to attack in the half court. Canada finished the game with 15 points, nine assists and six steals.
Christina Merrion.
The Dream’s Danielle Robinson navigates a screen from teammate Rhyne Howard. In a game-high 39 minutes, Robinson contributed 12 points and four assists.
Christina Merrion.
The Sparks’ Dearica Hamby spots up in corner, awaiting a pass from a teammate. Hamby converted on her lone attempt from behind the arc for three of her five points.
Christina Merrion.
The Sparks’ Azurá Stevens drives at the Dream’s Monique Billings. Stevens scored 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Billings had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.
Christina Merrion.
Haley Jones brings the ball up the court for the Dream. Coming off a season-high 23 points, Jones struggled to make an impact against the Sparks.
Christina Merrion.
Defended by the Dream’s Rhyne Howard, the Sparks’ Layshia Clarendon assesses their offensive options. With 14 points and four assists, Clarendon continues to be a difference maker for LA. Howard had 15 points for Atlanta.
Christina Merrion.
The Sparks’ Nneka Ogwumike converts the breakaway layup. Ogwumike again was excellent for LA, leading all players with 29 points and 12 rebounds.
Christina Merrion.
Loading comments...