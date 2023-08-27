Catch up on the latest happenings in women’s basketball:

Aces visit VP Harris at the White House

The 2022 WNBA champion Aces visited the White House on Friday afternoon, with Vice President Kamala Harris welcoming the Las Vegas delegation.

The 2022 @WNBA Champion @LVAces define excellence in every way. They inspire us not only because how they play, but because of who they are and what they do — both on and off the court.



Congratulations, Aces. It was my honor to welcome you to the White House today. pic.twitter.com/DKyvbzjKsZ — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) August 26, 2023

For all the reasons to be cynical about the state of our nation, it is encouraging to see a group of strong, smart women of different colors and identities taking up space and giving spirit in the nation’s highest home.

ok, that was a fun experience thank you @VP for having us — A'ja Wilson (@_ajawilson22) August 25, 2023

Made our way into the White House ☺️ — Chelsea Gray (@cgray209) August 25, 2023

Mystics honor the late Nikki McCray-Penson

Taken too soon following struggles with pneumonia and cancer, Nikki McCray-Penson was inducted posthumously into the Washington Mystics Hall of Fame last Sunday. A two-time SEC Player of the Year at Tennessee and two-time gold medalist with Team USA, McCray, the 1997 ABL MVP, joined the Mystics in 1998 and played four seasons in Washington, earning three All-Star honors.

Forever enshrined in Mystics history



Nikki McCray-Penson is officially in our Hall of Fame. pic.twitter.com/dDR7y7h3np — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) August 20, 2023

Dawn Staley, McCray’s teammate on the 1996 and 2000 Olympic teams, narrated the touching tribute.

Fan ugliness mars Minnesota win over Dallas

After the Dallas Wings came up short against the Minnesota Lynx on Tuesday evening, Satou Sabally revealed that she was subjected to verbal abuse during the game, writing on social media, “Disgusting fan base in Minny. The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can’t be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long.”

Disgusting fan base in Minny. The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can’t be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long — Satou Sabally (@satou_sabally) August 23, 2023

With approximately 25 seconds remaining in the game, Sabally came down on the foot of the Lynx’s Bridget Carleton, falling to the court with an injured ankle. Carleton would be assessed a second flagrant foul on the play, resulting in her ejection. As the referees reviewed the play, three fans were ejected for their actions toward Sabally.

Wings forward Satou Sabally called the Lynx fan base "disgusting" Tuesday after Dallas' 91-86 loss at Target Center in Minneapolis, when three fans were reportedly ejected by arena officials after yelling at Sabally on court.

https://t.co/FWE6vv97o4 — ESPN Women's Hoops (@ESPN_WomenHoop) August 23, 2023

Both Lynx head coach Cheryl Reeve and star Napheesa Collier condemned the poor fan behavior, with Reeve saying after the game, “There’s no place for that. I was disappointed. I apologized. Our fans are passionate, [but] you just can’t cross the line of celebrating someone’s injury. We wouldn’t want that. We apologize that that happened to Satou.”

Sky begin search for new head coach and general manager

Although Emre Vatansaver ably has assumed the head coach and general manager roles for the Chicago Sky, replacing James Wade, who departed suddenly during the season to join the coaching staff of the Toronto Raptors, it appears the organization will move in a different direction, as they have begun to consider outside candidates. According to Annie Constabile of the Chicago Sun-Times, Teresa Weatherspoon is a candidate for the anticipated head coach opening.

According to multiple sources the Sky have spoken to potential HC/GM candidates including HOFer Teresa Weatherspoon.

https://t.co/aaZmCgTiKk — Annie Costabile (@AnnieCostabile) August 26, 2023

In June, the New Orleans Pelicans announced that Weatherspoon would no longer be part of the coaching staff, which she first joined in 2019. Previously, Weatherspoon served as an assistant coach for the New York Liberty, where she played seven of eight WNBA seasons, and as head coach for Louisiana Tech, her alma mater.

A coaching change for Fenerbahçe

On the overseas front, EuroLeague champion Fenerbahçe has moved on from head coach Marina Maljkovic. Malijkovic took over Fenerbahçe in 2022.

Big news in the world of international women's basketball — Last year's EuroLeague champions, Fenerbahçe have parted ways with coach Marina Maljkovic.



The move comes as Fener brought in a number of players Maljkovic has experience with. Among them Yvonne Anderson and Nina Milić https://t.co/gsShTzuVtc — Ben Pickman (@benpickman) August 24, 2023

Fenerbahçe’s 2023 EuroLeague-winning roster included WNBA stars Breanna Stewart, Satou Sabally, Courtney Vandersloot, Kayla McBride and Kiah Stokes, as well as former WNBA standout Emma Meeseman.

A stacked six-team field for the Jimmy V Women’s Classic

For the first time, the Jimmy V Women’s Classic will be a triple-header. On Sunday, December 3, the action will begin with Duke hosting South Carolina at 1 p.m. ET on ABC. At 3 p.m. ET on ABC, UConn and Texas will meet in Austin. The day concludes on Rocky Top with Tennessee and Ohio State at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN.