Saturday’s doubleheader features the Las Vegas Aces (30-4) heading out east to play the Washington Mystics (15-18) at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. At 8 p.m. ET, the No. 2 seed New York Liberty (26-7) will face off against the Minnesota Lynx (17-17) on the road. Entering the season’s final weeks, every game has playoff implications and the possibilities are still plentiful.

With six games left, the Las Vegas Aces already have made history: they are the first team to reach 30 wins in a regular season. Now, they’re looking to clinch the No. 1 seed, which would give them homecourt throughout their title defense. Despite their many successes this year, it’s been a bit of a mixed bag over the last two weeks, with Vegas going 3-2 during this stretch and losing the Commissioner Cup Championship at home. These losses haven’t changed the fact that they are the top contenders, but it may lead to a more intriguing end to the regular season as they aim to stay in front of New York for the No. 1 seed.

To stay on course, they’ll have to defeat a struggling Mystics team that continues to suffer injuries, with the availability of Elena Delle Donne and Natasha Cloud still up in the air. Without those key players, it will be an uphill battle for Washington to win, even with homecourt advantage. As the saying goes, “The best ability is availability.” To beat the Aces, you not only need every rotation player to be available, but also to be the best version of themselves.

The New York Liberty are in top form and have made a strong case as the best team in the WNBA. They are the best 3-point shooting team in the league, tops in assists and second in points per game. Brenna Stewart’s star has shined bright in the Big Apple, as she leads the team in points and rebounds. Courtney Vandersloot continues to add to her point guard legacy, leading the team in dimes. And they have a player named Sabrina Ionescu, who also is pretty good. When this team is clicking, they can overwhelm you offensively, running you out of the gym.

To avoid that fate, Minnesota will need Napheesa Collier to continue her career season and be the driving force for the Lynx. A dominant performance from Collier, along with a scoring burst from Kayla McBride, will give Minnesota the chance of pulling off the upset and rising to one game above the .500 mark.

Game information

Las Vegas Aces (30-4) vs. Washington Mystics (15-18)

When: 7 p.m. EDT Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, DC How to watch: NBA TV Aces injury report: Candace Parker (out; foot), Riquna Williams (out; suspension) Mystics injury report: Elena Delle Donne (probable; hip), Kristi Toliver (out; plantar fasciitis), Natasha Cloud (questionable; non COVID illness), Queen Egbo (questionable; ankle)

New York Liberty (26-7) vs. Minnesota Lynx (17-17)