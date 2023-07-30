Triple-doubles have become increasingly common in the WNBA. In the Dallas Wings’ Friday night victory over the Washington Mystics, forward Satou Sabally became the latest player to record one.

Sabally, who is currently averaging career highs across the board (17.6 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.5 steals per game), has proven all season long that she can stuff the stat sheet at a level few of her peers can approach. Her 14 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists against Washington was the sixth triple-double recorded by a WNBA player this season, and perhaps the feather in the cap she needs to clinch top consideration for Most Improved Player honors at the end of the season.

Unicorn activity @satou_sabally did a lil bit of everything tonight for the @DallasWings, finishing with a 14 PT, 11 REB, 10 AST triple double, the first in her career and the first for the franchise since the Wings relocated to Dallas #MoreThanGame pic.twitter.com/Kz1iNKPM3c — WNBA (@WNBA) July 29, 2023

As for the Wings as a team, they’re 8-2 in their past 10 games, and at 14-10 overall have risen to No. 4 in the WNBA standings. After treading water around .500 for much of May and June, it’s safe to say that the Wings have stepped things up in July. Though there’s still considerable distance between New York and Connecticut (both 18-6) and Dallas in the standings, the Wings would be hosting two games in a first-round playoff series if the postseason started today — something the franchise has not accomplished since moving to Dallas in 2015.

In order to keep things this way, the Wings will need to continue to play well against the teams most likely to challenge for that No. 4 seed. So far, the Wings are 2-1 against the Mystics (12-12), with one more game to play against Washington. They’re also looking good with a 2-0 record against the Atlanta Dream (13-11), with one more game remaining in that season series as well. The final game against the Dream just so happens to be the Wings’ last regular-season contest, so, if the standings are still tight, that matchup could hold massive weight as far as playoff seeding is concerned.

What’s next for the Wings

For now though, the Wings must focus on what’s immediately in front of them: a matchup against the defending WNBA champion Las Vegas Aces (22-2). The Wings have just about played the Aces to a draw in 2023, splitting two games in early July. The fact that they account for one of the Aces’ two losses should give them confidence heading into the Sunday, July 30 game.

The Wings and Aces will rightfully take center stage on a day when all WNBA teams will be in action, with tip-off scheduled for 6 p.m. ET and CBS Sports Network carrying the nationally-broadcast game.