Preview: Is Aces vs. Sun a Finals preview?

Tuesday’s trio of games has lots of intrigue, with the first matchup being between the No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the WNBA, the Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun (7 p.m. ET). The next game is between the not rebuilding Chicago Sky and the new-look Indiana Fever at 8 p.m. ET. We conclude the action in the Pacific Northwest, where the Seattle Storm host the Los Angeles Sparks at 10 p.m. ET.

Connecticut will face its biggest test of the season when it squares off with the undefeated Aces. The super team is intimidating, but the Sun haven’t looked bad themselves, starting the season at 6-1. Their trio of forwards is dominating the league. A victory against the top team would be impressive and solidify them as title contenders.

The Aces are as good as advertised. With the addition of Candace Parker, the rich have gotten richer and have yet to lose a game in 2023. Las Vegas is averaging the most points per game and blocks per game in the WNBA. It is second in steals.

To beat the Aces, it will take a complete game. They have few flaws and, on a good day, five players who can take over a game with a superstar-level performance.

However, the last couple of games against the Indiana Fever and Atlanta Dream were close to losses. As the wins continue to pile up, intrigue and pressure will mount as well.

Since training camp, Chicago Sky coach and general manager James Wade has stressed that his team is not in a rebuild. It looks like he is right. They just had an impressive come-from-behind win against the New York Liberty and, at 4-3, they have the fifth-best record in the league.

The Fever may only have one victory, but with Aliyah Boston playing like the Rookie of the Year, NaLyssa Smith averaging a double-double and Tiffany Mitchell leading the team in points, they have been a fun team to watch and have close losses against the Aces and Sun. Progress can be seen even if it doesn’t appear in the standings. Another win would certainly help boost the confidence of this young team.

The final game for Tuesday pits the winless Storm against the 3-2 Sparks. The Storm just can’t get much going except for Jewell Loyd, who Sparks coach Curt Miller called “the best two-guard in the world. Period.” He said that after Loyd dropped 37 points on his team on Saturday.

To win the rematch, Seattle will have to find a way to keep the Sparks out of the paint. LA dominated inside on Saturday, with 44 of its 92 points coming in the paint. Nneka Ogwumike was a big part of that, as she had 27 points and 14 rebounds in the Sparks victory. Her sister, Chiney, was solid 15 points.

Stopping Lexie Brown will be another key to the game for Seattle, as the Los Angeles guard is having a career year, averaging 14.4 points per game.

Game information

Connecticut Sun (6-1) vs. Las Vegas Aces (6-0)

When: Tuesday, June 6 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT How to watch: WNBA League Pass Sun injury report: none Aces injury report: Riquna Williams (out indefinitely; back)

Chicago Sky (4-3) vs. Indiana Fever (1-4)

When: Tuesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, IL How to watch: WNBA League Pass Sky injury report: Dana Evans (probable; migrane), Rebekah Gardner (out indefinitely; foot), Morgan Bertsch (out until mid-June; foot), Li Yueru (out for season; lower body), Isabelle Harrison (out indefinitely; knee), Ruthy Hebard (out indefinitely; personal) Fever injury report: Bernadett Határ (out indefinitely; not injury-related)

Seattle Storm (0-4) vs. Los Angeles Sparks (3-2)