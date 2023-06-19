Roundup: Mystics win turnover margin by 14, move to a solid 7-4

The Washington Mystics forced 21 turnovers while committing just seven and defeated the Chicago Sky 77-69 Sunday afternoon at Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. The turnover margin helped them overcome 39.1 percent shooting from the field, as did a 22-of-26 (84.6 percent) effort at the free throw line. The Sky (5-7) attempted 12 fewer free throws and made 13 fewer.

Washington (7-4) won this game more comfortably than the final score indicates. It was up 17 with 3:23 to play before Chicago ended the game on a 9-0 run.

Elena Delle Donne paced the Mystics with 20 points to go along with six rebounds and two steals. Brittney Sykes added 16 points, six boards, four assists and three swipes. Sykes was an ultra-efficient 6-of-8 from the field, 1-of-1 from downtown and 3-of-3 from the stripe. Delle Donne was 1-of-2 from distance and 9-of-9 on freebies.

Morgan Bertsch had a career-high 16 points in the fourth game of her WNBA career in defeat. She added seven rebounds, matching the career high she set on May 21. This was Bertsch’s first game back from an ankle injury that caused her to sit out eight games. She was 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-5 from deep.

Other action

Connecticut Sun (9-3) over Los Angeles Sparks (5-6), 83-74

This one was closer than the final score indicates, as it was tied at 74 with 3:01 to play before the Sun finished on a 9-0 run. Sparks head coach Curt Miller was assessed a tech at 1:27 remaining and DeWanna Bonner sunk her awarded freebie to make it 79-74. Her layup 13 seconds later may have been the dagger.

Bonner finished with a game-high 20 points to go along with nine rebounds and three steals. Alyssa Thomas played the full 40 minutes and added 16 points and 12 assists. Brionna Jones was 8-of-12 from the field and finished with 17 points, eight boards and three helpers.

Nneka Ogwumike starred in defeat with 19 points, 15 rebounds and five assists. However, she was 7-of-20 from the field; LA was outshot 53.1 percent to 41.2 percent from the field as a team. Jordin Canada added 14 points, five boards and six helpers for the Sparks. She was 8-of-9 at the stripe.

Las Vegas Aces (10-1) over Minnesota Lynx (3-8), 93-62

Jackie Young (two steals) tossed in 24 points for Vegas in this one — 3.2 above her stunning season average, which leads the superteam Aces, who you would think would be led in scoring by A’ja Wilson or Kelsey Plum.

Plum added 21 points and three assists while Chelsea Gray notched 17 points and five helpers, Candace Parker managed 11 points, six rebounds, five assists and two swipes and Wilson was good for eight points, 14 boards and four blocks. Wilson had reached double-digit points 34 times in a row.

Young was 7-of-12 from the field, 2-of-5 from three and 8-of-8 at the stripe. Plum was 8-of-11 from the floor and 4-of-7 from long range while Gray was 7-of-11 and 3-of-5, respectively.

Napheesa Collier was the only Lynx player in double figures with 18 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

The Aces were up just four after one before winning the second by nine, the third by 13 and the fourth by five.

Atlanta Dream over Indiana Fever, 100-94

New York Liberty over Phoenix Mercury, 89-71