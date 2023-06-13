Swish Appeal Fantasy: Two teams reign supreme in the league

Two teams have risen above to become 3-0 on the fantasy season as we head into the fourth week of matchups in the Swish Appeal WNBA Fantasy League.

Team Nemchock (Eric Nemchock) and Team Zack (Zack Ward) both won their matchups last week in continuously dominant fashion. That leaves two teams at 0-3, one at 2-1 and one at 1-2.

Let’s dive deeper into the last week’s action:

Team Leite (Chelsea Leite) 801.7 vs. Team Draves (Zachary Draves) 549.3

Team Leite was able to get their first W of the season on the heels of another incredible week from Ezi Magbegor (137.4). Aliyah Boston also had a fantastic week herself, and is fifth in the WNBA in points per possession — up there with the likes of A’ja Wilson, Breanna Stewart, and Jackie Young.

On Team Draves, it was Napheesa Collier that took the top spot with 115.4 total points. The only other player to score over 100 fantasy points on the roster was Marina Mabrey with 105.5.

There were three players over 100 on Team Leite, with Sabrina Ionescu joining Boston and Magbegor in the 100 club. Chelsea Gray was close with 91.9.

Sabrina Ionescu (career-high 37 points) led the Liberty to victory over the Dream, who saw their star, Rhyne Howard, reach 100 career threes in record time. Plus, other action around the #WNBA‼️ https://t.co/7Q8rAsyw8A — Swish Appeal (@SwishAppeal) June 10, 2023

Team Leite will have their work cut out for them this week as they face Team Cat and the killer combo of Alyssa Thomas and Satou Sabally.

As for Team Draves, they have a chance to improve to 1-3 as they face the only other team at 0-3 this upcoming week, Team Josh.

Team Zack (Zack Ward) 673.0 vs. Team Josh (Josh Felton) 510.6

Team Zack clinched their third win of the season this past week, continuing their streak and remaining undefeated. The power duo of Nneka Ogwumike (159.4) and Brittney Griner (132.4) were effective in this victory, but their incredibly deep team sure helped too.

On Team Josh, it was Breanna Stewart who took the top spot in performance this week, unsurprisingly. Stewie is putting up VIP numbers every game, with her incredibly bonkers stat lines surely helping to rack up the points.

32 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 blocks, 1 steal, 15-of-20 from field, 2-of-4 from 3 https://t.co/azHrWpIbKf — Swish Appeal (@SwishAppeal) June 11, 2023

This will be the last week of two undefeated teams in the league, as Team Zack’s next opponent is Team Nemchock. Who will become the top dog? Should be a close match up.

As for Team Josh, it’s time for the two 0-3 teams to face each other, so there is a chance to climb in the rankings. With a solid lineup including Stewart, Jackie Young, Lexie Brown and Diana Taurasi among others, we’ll see if they can snatch a W this week.

Team Nemchock (Eric Nemchock) 810.4 vs. Team Cat (Cat Ariail) 582.4

We lost a member of the undefeated crew this week as Team Cat was defeated by the top scorer of the week, Team Nemchock. Eric had FIVE PLAYERS score more than 100 fantasy points on the week: A’ja Wilson (132.7), Arike Ogunbowale (130.3), Alanna Smith (128.3), Brionna Jones (121.2), and Jordin Canada (103.4). Kinda hard to beat that.

Smith is having an absolute breakout season for the Chicago Sky, averaging 10.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists on the season — all career highs for the Australian. Ogunbowale has been leading Dallas to a great season start, and the team is fifth in the league with a record of 5-4.

Team Cat put up a great fight, but it just was not enough. Alyssa Thomas was Cat’s top scorer of the week with 139.9 fantasy points. She was helped by Satou Sabally, who scored 132.5 fantasy points. Cat will be up against Team Leite this week, and surely depth (Kahleah Copper, Shakira Austin and Elena Delle Donne) will help them out.

As for Team Nemchock, they’ll be up against the only other undefeated team left in the fantasy league, Team Zack. A’ja vs BG and Arike vs Jewell Loyd — should be a great matchup!

Check out next week’s Swish Appeal Fantasy Update to see how the standings shake up after this important week!