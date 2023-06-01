Filed under:
- Stream
3 Total Updates SinceFollow this stream
May 18, 2023, 11:00am EDT
May 18, 2023, 11:00am EDT
-
May 30
Swish Appeal Fantasy: Team Cat wins big in Week 1
Team Cat’s big victory highlighted the first week of Swish Appeal’s inaugural WNBA fantasy basketball season. Cat got major contributions from MVP candidates Alyssa Thomas and Elena Delle Donne, as well as Satou Sabally and Shakira Austin.
-
May 23
Swish Appeal Fantasy: Team Cat leading the way with Alyssa Thomas
We take a look at our fantasy league through opening weekend.
-
May 18
2023 Swish Appeal WNBA fantasy draft results
Six Swish Appeal writers decided to start their own WNBA fantasy basketball league for the 2023 season. Which of them drafted the best roster?