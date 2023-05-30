WNBA preview: Can the Lynx finally win one?

With four games on the schedule for Tuesday, the WNBA is active to start the third week of action. We have the 3-1 Chicago Sky against the scrappy Atlanta Dream, the 3-1 Connecticut Sun versus the Indiana Fever, The Minnesota Lynx against the Dallas Wings and the super-team New York Liberty versus the winless Seattle Storm.

We begin in College Park, where the Dream face-off against the Sky. The Dream are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and the Sky are looking to prove they are not in a rebuild, but rather retooling for another deep playoff run.

Atlanta has looked good early on, with Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard and Cheyenne Parker all averaging double digits in points, creating a new big three in the A. For Chicago, Kahleah Copper is continuing her accession in this league as a superstar player. A victory for the Sky will convince some that they are a legit title contender. A Dream win will demonstrate that they are a playoff-caliber team.

Next up, I mean, who isn't rooting for the Indiana Fever? The organization hasn't had a winning record since 2018. Now with Aliyah Boston coming in as an early Rookie of the Year candidate and NaLyssa Smith having a sophomore jump, the Fever are starting to look like a team on the rise.

Meanwhile, Connecticut is showing that despite coaching changes and some roster movement, they are a top team in the W. They already beat the Fever on opening night, 71-60, thanks to complete games from their big three of DeWanna Bonner, Alyssa Thomas and Brionna Jones. They'll look to repeat that success on Tuesday in their rematch versus the Fever.

Rike leads the league in points, averaging 26.7 PPG pic.twitter.com/fbdBueewAT — Dallas Wings (@DallasWings) May 29, 2023

Arike Ogunbowale is on an offensive tear. She's leading the league in points per game with 26.7 and has Dallas at 2-1, with their only loss being against Chicago on opening night. The Wings will be favored against a Lynx team that remains one of two winless teams in the W with a 0-4 record.

For the Lynx to get their first win, they'll need Napheesa Collier to be the best version of herself and get help from Tiffany Mitchell, who averages 11.3 points per game. So far, the only close match Minnesota has been in is an 83-77 loss against the Dream.

Breanna Stewart returns to Seattle as a member of the Liberty. For Seattle to get that first W, they'll need another big performance from Jewell Loyd, who currently leads the team with 26 points a game, and they'll also need Ezi Magbegor to crash the boards and score inside the paint to help offset New York’s big three of Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and Courtney Vandersloot.

It will be an uphill climb for Seattle to win, but they will be at home, so maybe that will be enough to get the upset win against their friend-turned-foe Stewart.

Game information

Atlanta Dream (1-2) vs. Chicago Sky (3-1)

When: Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Gateway Center in College Park, GA How to watch: WNBA League Pass, Twitter Dream injury report: Danielle Robinson (questionable; knee), Iliana Rupert (out indefinitely) Sky injury report: Isabelle Harrison (out; knee), Ruthy Hebard (out; maternity return), Rebekah Gardner (out; foot), Morgan Bertsch (out; ankle)

Connecticut Sun (3-1) vs. Indiana Fever (1-2)

When: Tuesday, May 30 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT How to watch: WNBA League Pass Sun injury report: No injuries to report Fever injury report: Bernadett Határ (out indefinitely; not injury-related)

Dallas Wings (2-1) vs. Minnesota Lynx (0-4)

When: Tuesday, May 30 at 8 p.m. ET Where: College Park Center in Arlington, TX How to watch: WNBA League Pass, ESPN 3 Wings injury report: Teaira McCowan (questionable; knee), Diamond DeShields (out indefinetly; knee), Lou Lopez Sénéchal (out; knee) Lynx injury report: Kayla McBride (questionable; personal), Natalie Achonwa (out indefinitely; personal)

Seattle Storm (0-2) vs. New York Liberty (2-1)