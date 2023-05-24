Aari McDonald made a three with 42 seconds remaining to give the Atlanta Dream, who had been down by 19, an 80-77 lead over the Minnesota Lynx Tuesday night at Target Center in Minneapolis. After missed Minnesota threes from Diamond Miller (32 seconds) and Kayla McBride (24 seconds), Atlanta made it a two-possession game with free throws; it held on to win 83-77.

The Dream's 19-point comeback win against Minnesota tonight stands as the largest in franchise history. — Atlanta Dream PR (@ATLDreamPR) May 24, 2023

Allisha Gray matched a career high set on September 4, 2020 in the wubble with 26 points. She was 3-of-6 from downtown and added 10 rebounds and two blocks. She played well in Atlanta’s opener as well with 10 points, seven boards and seven assists. On Tuesday, she made the two free throws at 21 seconds remaining that made it 82-77. She also hit a three with 2:57 remaining that cut the Dream’s deficit to 77-75 and converted on a 3-point play at 7:43 in the fourth that cut it to 71-67.

2022 Rookie of the Year Rhyne Howard had just eight points for Atlanta (1-1), but made a critical three that cut it to 75-72 with 3:33 to go. She added six assists and three steals. McDonald finished with just six points, but also six helpers, and was the only Dream player besides Gray to play 30-plus minutes. Naz Hillmon added 13 points for the winners, Cheyenne Parker had 12 and AD Durr had seven to go along with three assists.

Minnesota (0-2) was led by Napheesa Collier’s 20 points, five boards, five helpers and two swipes. Jessica Shepard was good for eight points, 10 rebounds and four assists in defeat.

The Dream shot 18-of-20 at the free throw line.

Other action

Connecticut Sun over Washington Mystics, 88-81

A layup by the Sun’s DeWanna Bonner at 52 seconds remaining made it a two-possession game for good. Washington’s Elena Delle Donne had made a layup at 1:14 to cut it to 81-79.

Alyssa Thomas has had a point-rebound double-double for the Sun (3-0) in each of their three games this year. She’s also made it at least halfway to double digits in the assist column in all three contests. On Tuesday, she posted 22 points, 10 boards, five helpers and two steals at the Entertainment and Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. She was 6-of-9 from the field and 10-of-16 at the charity stripe.

BUILT DIFFERENT.



With her third double-double in three games, Alyssa Thomas is your Seriously Nice Player of the Game!@BreezeAirways | @Bradley_Airport | #CTSun | #ForgedByFire pic.twitter.com/hFTXV5c9j2 — Connecticut Sun (@ConnecticutSun) May 24, 2023

After two quiet games for Tiffany Hayes — in both she played under 23 minutes — she played 30:46, notching 13 points and an impressive eight assists for Connecticut. DeWanna Bonner added 15 points, four helpers and two swipes for the winners while Brionna Jones had 12 points and six boards and Natisha Hiedeman had 13 points and two steals.

Delle Donne (27 points) and Brittney Sykes were 10 points apart for the Mystics (1-2) and both had seven rebounds and four assists. 2022 All-Rookie Team member Shakira Austin picked up where she left off on Sunday with another big game: 14 points, eight boards and three swipes in defeat. So, despite the loss, the Mystics had some great individual performances.