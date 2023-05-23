WNBA preview: Can Connecticut stay undefeated?

It’s two games for Tuesday in the WNBA, with the Washington Mystics hosting the Connecticut Sun (7 p.m. ET), followed by the Minnesota Lynx facing off against the Atlanta Dream (8 p.m. ET).

Any thoughts the Sun would take a step back have been laid to rest during the first week of the season. Connecticut is currently top four in scoring and the best rebounding team in the W. They took care of business against the Fever to start the season and just came off a come-from-behind victory against the Mystics on Sunday.

The rematch won’t be easy. Despite the loss, Washington has looked sensational and Elena Delle Donne looks as healthy as ever, averaging 16 points on 33 minutes of play. It took a Brionna Jones and DeWanna Bonner takeover for the Sun to pull off the win and repeating that process 48 hours later will be a challenge. Can the Mystics stay the course and win at home, or will Connecticut stay undefeated? We’ll find out tonight.

Someone will earn their first win when the Dream and Lynx meet. The Dream have been crowned as a team to watch by many and though they lost their home opener, Rhyne Howard had 20 points and Cheyenne Parker had a double-double with 18 points and 11 boards. The Dream went ten deep. A win against the Lynx would get their 2023 campaign on the right track.

Napheesa Collier is the Minnesota Lynx. She had 17 points and five rebounds in their season-opening loss to the Chicago Sky. Whether or not she can dominate will be the deciding factor on how far the Lynx will go. With the Lynx and Dream both being considered fringe playoff contenders, this will be a good indicator of how the teams match up against each other and which one is better in Week 2.

Game information

Washington Mystics (1-1) vs. Connecticut Sun (2-0)

When: Tuesday, May 23 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena in Washington, D.C. How to watch: WNBA League Pass Sun injury report: Lauren Cox (questionable; personal) Mystics injury report: Myisha Hines-Allen (out indefinitely; knee)

Minnesota Lynx (0-1) vs. Atlanta Dream (0-1)