Sunday features three matchups in the WNBA as the first week of games comes to a close. We begin in Uncasville, where the undefeated Connecticut Sun face off against the 1-0 Washington Mystics (1 p.m. ET). Then we head to Brooklyn for New York Liberty vs. Indiana Fever (2 p.m. ET) and conclude in Phoenix, where Brittney Griner and the Mercury will face off against the Chicago Sky (4 p.m. ET).

With both the Sun and Mystics unbeaten, this game looks like the best matchup on deck Sunday. Granted, it’s very early in the WNBA season, but the Sun were in the Finals last year and given the Mystics just blew out the Liberty 80-64, this game looks like a preview of two teams that might finish Top 4. Can Elena Delle-Done, Ariel Atkins and Natasha Cloud build off that game one momentum, or will Connecticut prove they will be just fine with DeWanna Bonner and Alyssa Thomas proving to be too much to handle?

New Tradition @t_hawk21 is the Hard Hat Player of the Game and Dawg of the Night #BallOnOurTerms pic.twitter.com/jlhEtBXPgB — Washington Mystics (@WashMystics) May 20, 2023

Liberty/Fever has a different energy, as both teams are looking for their first victory. Indiana has some optimism with a strong showing from their rookie Aliyah Boston (15 points and 9 rebounds in her WNBA debut), while New York has championship aspirations but looked like anything but champions in its season opener, getting blown out by the Mystics.

A win for the Liberty would calm some anxious fans in Brooklyn from thinking this is another failed super team in Barclays. A victory for Indiana would give some tangible results to the rebuilding progress they’ve been under the last couple of years.

The final game on Sunday features the Mercury hosting the Sky. The game will be the first regular-season home game for Brittney Griner since her arrest in Russia, so there will be a lot of emotions for Griner and the Phoenix crowd before and during the game.

On the court, Phoenix will be trying to get past the blowout loss they suffered against Los Angeles on Friday, and the Sky will be trying to remain undefeated and prove that this isn’t a rebuilding year but a retooling year for head coach James Wade and Skytown.

Game information

Connecticut Sun (1-0) vs. Washington Mystics (1-0)

When: Sunday, May 21 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT How to watch: WNBA League Pass Sun injury report: Lauren Cox (questionable; personal) Mystics injury report: Myisha Hines-Allen (out indefinitely; knee)

New York Liberty (0-1) vs. Indiana Fever (0-1)

When: Sunday, May 21 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY How to watch: WNBA League Pass Liberty injury report: Nyara Sabally (doubtful; knee), Marine Johannes (out indefinitely) Fever injury report: Bernadett Határ (out indefinitely; temporary contract suspension)

Phoenix Mercury (0-1) vs. Chicago Sky (1-0)