Under Armour signs Diamond Miller, Laeticia Amihere and Marina Mabrey

Under Armour announced three WNBA player signings Friday: Diamond Miller of the Minnesota Lynx, Laeticia Amihere of the Atlanta Dream and Marina Mabrey of the Chicago Sky.

“Under Armour continues to invest with women’s sports and is deepening this commitment by teaming up with and uplifting the voices of female athletes that align with our values and goals to grow the game,” said Sean Eggert, the SVP of Global Sports Marketing at Under Armour. “By welcoming Diamond, Laeticia and Marina to our roster, we feel confident we’ll be able to continue making a lasting impact not only in women’s basketball, but across women’s sports globally.”

Diamond Miller

Miller has a high ceiling and is probably the most athletically-ready prospect to come out of college this year, which is why she went second overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She averaged 19.7 points, 6.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.3 blocks this past season as a member of the Maryland Terrapins. She is great in transition, at getting herself to the basket and at drawing fouls. Her long wingspan contributes to the large amount of steals she gets and she’s got great speed in the open court.

She scored 19 points for the Lynx in her first preseason game; big things could be on the horizon.

“It means so much to me to partner with Under Armour and to Protect This House,” Miller said. “There’s something special happening in women’s sports right now, and it’s clear to see that UA is all in to help create change. As a female athlete with a passion for growing the game, this partnership was right up my alley.”

Miller attended Kelsey Plum’s inaugural Dawg Camp, a new initiative aimed helping the best guard prospects in the country prepare for the transition from college to the WNBA. Plum is also an Under Armour athlete and Dawg Class was launched in collaboration with UA.

Laeticia Amihere

Amihere was the No. 8 pick in the draft and was expected to go that high because she can play any position on the court and has all the intangibles. She was a part of the South Carolina Gamecocks’ 2022 national championship team and put in another great season of work for the garnet and black in 2023. She is known as the first Canadian woman to ever dunk in a game, doing so at age 15! She is passionate about her home country and now brings that passion to Atlanta.

Marina Mabrey

Mabrey won a national championship at Notre Dame in 2018 and was a great college player. But she fell to the 19th pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft, and it wasn’t initially clear that she would stick in the league. A breakout sophomore season in 2020, her first with the Dallas Wings, signaled that she wasn’t going to let her WNBA dream die. She has put in the extra work to ensure that she is a valuable player and key contributor. In 2021, she became a star, averaging 13.3 points per game. She upped that average to 13.6 in 2022. Now she figures to be one of the best players on the Sky in 2023.