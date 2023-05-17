Chiney Ogwumike recently took some time away from her big-time job on NBA Today to sit down with Kevin Hart on LOL Network’s “Cold as Balls.” In the episode, which was released on Tuesday at 11 a.m. ET and can be seen here, she has some great comedic chemistry with Hart, who knows her well, leading to a fun and hilarious 14 minutes.

Ogwumike talks about growing up in the Houston area and starting her athletic career in gymnastics. She says that when she started playing basketball she was nine and her sister, former WNBA MVP Nneka, was 10 or 11. She was always afraid to not be good at something, so she initially hid in the bathroom during practices and learned whatever Nneka was taught back at home later on. She said she never worried about trying to be better than Nneka and that the two always worked together to improve.

Ogwumike talks about what the journey to becoming one of the faces of NBA coverage has been like and Hart compliments her on how good of a job she does as an analyst. She has always been proud about paving the path for female athletes to excel in their sport and in broadcast journalism at the same time.

To Ogwumike, she and Nneka are a package deal. She wants to win a WNBA championship and doesn’t care as much about where she is when she does that as she does about it coming while playing alongside Nneka.

When talking with Hart about equity between women’s and men’s basketball players, Ogwumike says WNBA players truly want things like maternity leave, insurance and 401k, and aren’t worried about making the exact same amount as NBA players.

Ogwumike and Hart wrap up the episode by giving the play-by-play of a game of mini basketball between two of the actors on “Cold as Balls.”

New episodes of “Cold As Balls” will air each Tuesday on the Laugh Out Loud YouTube channel, “Cold as Balls” Facebook page and Hart’s Facebook page. The season 8 finale next Tuesday will feature Derwin James.