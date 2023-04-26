Abby Meyers has been on a wild ride since 2021-22

Abby Meyers will always be a Princeton Tiger and a Maryland Terrapin. She brought Princeton to the second round of the NCAA Tournament with an unforgettable 29-point performance against the great Rhyne Howard and SEC Tournament champion Kentucky, and then went home to play for the Terp program she grew up rooting for and was a key part of getting the Terps past their Sweet Sixteen demons and into their first Elite Eight since 2015.

Long story short, she put her heart and soul into both programs and will always be remembered at each one.

If that's it for Abby Meyers, what an incredible career. A standard-bearer for @PrincetonWBB, then every bit that player for @TerpsWBB. A one-person answer to those who denigrate the Ivy League. #MarchMadness @TheNextHoops — Howard Megdal (@howardmegdal) March 28, 2023

Meyers is from Potomac, Maryland and played at Walt Whitman High School in nearby Bethesda, Maryland, which, like the University of Maryland, is right outside Washington, D.C. When she was a sophomore in high school, her Whitman Vikings made it to the state semifinals. She then guided the team to the state championship as a junior in 2016, scoring 21 points in the final. As a senior, she did even better, notching 26 points and 12 rebounds in the final, but Whitman finished as the runner-up.

Meyers’ legacy at Princeton began when she was a freshman. She dropped 18 points in the Ivy League championship game to help the Tigers earn an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. After a gap year, an off-year where she averaged 6.3 points off the bench and a year where the Ivy League teams didn’t play at all due to COVID, Meyers reminded everyone of that 2018 freshman who came up clutch in the Ivy League Tournament.

She averaged 17.9 points (39.3 percent shooting from three with 70 makes) and 5.8 rebounds in 2021-22 en route to being named Ivy League Player of the Year and an All-America Honorable Mention. As mentioned, she shone the brightest in her final win at Princeton — the one in the first round of the Big Dance over a Wildcat team that had just beaten eventual national champion South Carolina. The Tigers have only been to the second round three times in their history and have never been further. Meyers has her fingerprints all over one of those trips.

Meyers used her extra year as an opportunity to play for the school of her dreams, a school that did not recruit her out of high school.

She would make an immediate impact for the Terps, scoring 19 points in the 2022-23 season opener and 21 in the team’s second game, which was against none other than South Carolina. She later dropped 20 points in Maryland’s first-ever win over UConn. In the video below, she mentions that as one of her favorite games of the season because legendary UConn coach Geno Auriemma was getting mad every time she made a three (she made four in the contest).

Meyers also averaged 23 points in Maryland’s two wins over eventual Elite Eight team Ohio State. She had 11 points in the win over Notre Dame that gave the Terps that relieving Elite Eight berth and 14 in the actual Elite Eight, which was a rematch against South Carolina.

It’s a shame that Meyers had to foul out of that Elite Eight game — it was the first time she fouled out all year. But she helped carry the Terps a very respectable distance, even by their standards, a distance that was particularly impressive given the key transfers away from the program that Maryland dealt with after 2021-22. Meyers’ transfer into the program made a huge difference and she became a true Terp and a fan favorite.

And, team success aside, she proved she is a really good basketball player, if that wasn’t already clear, averaging 14.3 points (38.8 percent shooting from three with 64 makes) and 5.1 rebounds in a Power 5 conference. She was truly one of Maryland’s best players.

After a little lull there in the middle of her college career, things started getting exponentially better for Meyers starting with her final season at Princeton. After the trip to the Elite Eight with Maryland, she came in at No. 20 in our Eric Nemchock’s WNBA mock draft and then went all the way up at No. 11 on draft night; she was selected by the Dallas Wings.

Meyers brings a deadly 3-point shot to the league and could step into a leadership role sooner than you think, because she has all the qualities of a great leader.