2023 WNBA Draft coverage

Apr 3, 2023, 3:53pm EDT
April 17
Stephanie Soares put faith first, and it guided her to the WNBA
Stephanie Soares went to The Master’s University before moving to Division I as a member of the Iowa State Cyclones in 2022-23.
April 16
Maddy Siegrist has been dominant every step of the way
Maddy Siegrist of the Villanova Wildcats is one of the greatest players in Big East history and hopes to carry over her success to the Dallas Wings.
April 16
Diamond Miller has paved her successful path by knowing what she wants
Diamond Miller will go down as one of the greatest Maryland Terrapins of all time and now starts a new journey with the Minnesota Lynx.
April 15
Boston has arrived on the WNBA stage
Aliyah Boston of the South Carolina Gamecocks and now the Indiana Fever had her dream come true when she was selected first overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft.
April 14
2023 WNBA Draft team grades: Minnesota earns highest mark
The draft is one of the most exciting nights on the WNBA calendar. For draftees and their families, it is achievement worthy of much celebration. For fans, it is an event that inspires hopeful imaginings. And for organizations, it is an opportunity to chart a clearer vision for their team. Which franchises most successfully used draft night to enhance their squad? Here’s our evaluation of their efforts.
April 10
2023 WNBA Draft: Boston, Miller, Siegrist go 1, 2, 3; Joens, Beal fall
The Indiana Fever selected Aliyah Boston of the South Carolina Gamecocks with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. There were some other non-surprises, as well as some surprises.
April 10
2023 WNBA Draft preview: Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream may be looking to get Stephanie Soares of the Iowa State Cyclones if she falls to No. 6.
April 7
2023 WNBA Draft: Will Minnesota take Diamond?
Most mock drafts have the Minnesota Lynx taking wing Diamond Miller of the Maryland Terrapins at No. 2. But the Lynx also need a center and a point guard.
April 6
2023 WNBA Draft preview: Los Angeles Sparks
With three picks, can the Los Angeles Sparks bolster their lineup through the 2023 WNBA Draft?
April 5
2023 WNBA Draft preview: Dallas Wings
After a busy 2023 free agency period, the Dallas Wings are presumably set for the season in the frontcourt, but their roster could use some shoring up elsewhere. They currently have three first-round picks in the 2023 WNBA Draft, which they could use to add depth on the perimeter.
April 4
2023 WNBA Draft preview: Indiana Fever
The Indiana Fever will likely take the best available player at any position but center with the No. 7 pick. There are plenty of South Carolina Gamecocks who have chemistry with presumed No. 1 pick Aliyah Boston to be considered at No. 7 and No. 13.
April 3
2023 WNBA Draft preview: Washington Mystics
The Washington Mystics are going to have backups at shooting guard, center and power forward, assuming they hold on to Amanda Zahui B. and Tianna Hawkins. That leaves backup small forward and point guard as needs to consider when they select at fourth overall.