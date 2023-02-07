Buy new super team and Stew York shirts!

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.

NEW YORK: STEWIE & SABRINA & SLOOT & JONQUEL & BETNIJAH

The New York Liberty have created a super team with Breanna Stewart (Stewie), Sabrina Ionescu, Courtney Vandersloot (Sloot), Jonquel Jones and Betnijah Laney.

Stewie: is coming over for her first season with the Liberty, 2018 MVP, 2x Finals MVP, 2016 Rookie of the Year, 4x All-WNBA First Team, 4x All-Defensive, 4x All-Star (including 2022)

Sabrina: 2022 All-WNBA Second Team and All-Star, No. 1 pick in 2020 draft

Sloot: is coming over for her first season with the Liberty, 1st all time in assists per game (6.6), 2x All-WNBA First Team, 3x All-WNBA Second Team, 4x All-Star (including 2022)

Jonquel: is coming over for her first season with the Liberty, 2021 MVP, 2018 Sixth Woman of the Year, 2017 Most Improved Player, 2021 All-WNBA First Team, 3x All-WNBA Second Team, 3x All-Defensive, 4x All-Star (including 2022)

Betnijah: 2020 Most Improved Player, 2020 All-Defensive First Team, 2021 All-Star

Betnijah Laney was the best player on the 2021 Liberty, who went to the playoffs. Now she's the fourth-best player on the Liberty entering 2023, fifth-best if Sloot signs. #Loaded — Zack Ward (@Zack_L_Ward) February 1, 2023

BREANNA STEWART: STEW YORK

Stewie is quite simply the best player in the world. At 6-foot-4 she can play like she’s the best 3 in the league with elite 3-point shooting and agility, and she can also hang inside like a 4. Her signing with the Liberty in free agency stands as some of the biggest news in WNBA history. It’s Stewie’s city now: Stew York.

LAS VEGAS: A’JA & CANDACE & KELSEY & CHELSEA & ALYSHA

The Las Vegas Aces have created a super team with A’ja Wilson, Candace Parker, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Alysha Clark.

A’ja: 2022 and 2020 MVP, 2022 Defensive Player of the Year, 2018 Rookie of the Year, 2x All-WNBA First Team, 2x All-Defensive, 4x All-Star (including 2022)

Candace: 2013 and 2008 MVP, 2016 Finals MVP, 2020 Defensive Player of the Year, 2008 Rookie of the Year, 7x All-WNBA First Team, 2x All-Defensive, 7x All-Star (including 2022)

Kelsey: 2021 Sixth Woman of the Year, 2022 All-WNBA First Team and All-Star Game MVP

Chelsea: 2022 Finals MVP, 2019 All-WNBA First Team, 4x All-Star (most recently 2021)

Alysha: 2x All-Defensive, led WNBA in 3-point percentage in 2020 (52.2), 2x WNBA champion

WILSON, PARKER AND STEWIE CARICATURES

This WNBA free agency period was a big one. Breanna Stewart, who is widely considered to be the best player in the world, is taking her talents from Seattle to New York, as she has joined the Liberty. But A’ja Wilson’s actually got Stewie beat in number of MVP awards. Is she in fact the best player in the world? You can get a caricature shirt of either Stewie or A’ja now at BreakingT!

Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in 2022, but they weren’t content with keeping the same roster. Like the Liberty, they made a big splash in free agency, bringing in two-time MVP Candace Parker! Parker and Wilson on the same team should be loads of fun both on the court and off, given their personalities.

It's hard to say Candace Parker and A’ja Wilson are THE two biggest icons in WBB culture, but they are probably the two biggest of their ilk: socially aware, bold and unapologetic. Wilson is the heir to Parker's throne in the arena of being those things. — Zack Ward (@Zack_L_Ward) January 29, 2023

