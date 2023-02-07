 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Buy caricature shirts of Stewie, A’ja and/or Ace!

Celebrate three of the biggest icons in women’s basketball history (Breanna Stewart, A’ja Wilson and Candace Parker) with their caricature shirts. Stewart has just joined the New York Liberty, while Parker has joined Wilson on the Las Vegas Aces.

By Zachary Ward
BreakingT

WILSON, PARKER AND STEWIE CARICATURES

This WNBA free agency period was a big one. Breanna Stewart, who is widely considered to be the best player in the world, is taking her talents from Seattle to New York, as she has joined the Liberty. But A’ja Wilson’s actually got Stewie beat in number of MVP awards. Is she in fact the best player in the world? You can get a caricature shirt of either Stewie or A’ja now at BreakingT!

BreakingT
BreakingT

Wilson’s Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in 2022, but they weren’t content with keeping the same roster. Like the Liberty, they made a big splash in free agency, bringing in two-time MVP Candace Parker! Parker and Wilson on the same team should be loads of fun both on the court and off, given their personalities.

Celebrate Parker joining the Aces by buying her Aces caricature shirt!

BreakingT

