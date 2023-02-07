Buy caricature shirts of Stewie, A’ja and/or Ace!

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.

WILSON, PARKER AND STEWIE CARICATURES

This WNBA free agency period was a big one. Breanna Stewart, who is widely considered to be the best player in the world, is taking her talents from Seattle to New York, as she has joined the Liberty. But A'ja Wilson's actually got Stewie beat in number of MVP awards. Is she in fact the best player in the world?

Wilson's Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA championship in 2022, but they weren't content with keeping the same roster. Like the Liberty, they made a big splash in free agency, bringing in two-time MVP Candace Parker! Parker and Wilson on the same team should be loads of fun both on the court and off, given their personalities.

It's hard to say Candace Parker and A’ja Wilson are THE two biggest icons in WBB culture, but they are probably the two biggest of their ilk: socially aware, bold and unapologetic. Wilson is the heir to Parker's throne in the arena of being those things. — Zack Ward (@Zack_L_Ward) January 29, 2023

