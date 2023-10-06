 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Make a Golden State-ment with two new WNBA expansion shirts from Breaking T

WNBA expansion is finally happening! Get ready for the W’s Golden State franchise with two new shirts from BreakingT.

By Cat Ariail
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

BreakingT.

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.

Finally! For the first time since 2008, a new team will join the WNBA, with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors set to debut a W team in the Bay in 2025.

Get ready for the Golden State expansion franchise with two new shirts from BreakingT.

BreakingT.

Check out the rest of BreakingT’s WNBPA collection here.

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...