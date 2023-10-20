 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Breaking T touts the triumphs of A’ja, KP and Syd with three more new tees

If you think A’ja Wilson is HER, Kelsey Plum is a dawg and Sydney Colson is everything, Breaking T has the shirts for you.

By Cat Ariail
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Breaking T.

Swish Appeal has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Swish Appeal and SB Nation may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. For more information, see our guiding principles.

In the WNBA Finals, A’ja Wilson, once again, proved that she is HER, Kelsey Plum showed that she is a championship dawg and Sydney Colson bid New York, “Night, night.”

Breaking T celebrates the excellence and exuberance of the back-to-back champs with three more new shirts.

Breaking T.

Get more Aces’ gear and check out the rest of Breaking T’s WNBPA collection here.

More From Swish Appeal

Loading comments...