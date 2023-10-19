Scenes from the Las Vegas Aces’ title-clinching Game 4 victory

Atlanta-based photographer Christina Merrion was on site at Barclays Center for Game 4 of the 2023 WNBA Finals, capturing the action from pregame to the final buzzer as the Las Vegas Aces hung on to win their second-straight championship.
Jonquel Jones, who had been the New York Liberty’s most consistent contributor through the first three games of the Finals, prepares for Game 4. Jones finished with six points and 11 rebounds.
The Las Vegas Aces’ Sydney Colson warms up for Game 4. Called into action due to the absence of Chelsea Gray, Colson provided 15 minutes of solid play for the eventual champs.
The Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson exhibits Finals MVP-level focus before Game 4.
The Las Vegas Aces’ Alysha Clark surveys the floor as the New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu defends. Elevated into the starting lineup with the absence of Chelsea Gray, Clark had 10 points and eight rebounds in 37 minutes of action.
The Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson rises for the tough 2-pointer over the New York Liberty’s Jonquel Jones. The 2023 Finals MVP finished Game 4 with a double-double of 24 points and 16 rebounds.
The New York Liberty’s Betnijah Laney awaits for the resumption of action during Game 4. Laney finished with 15 points, four rebounds and four assists.
Las Vegas Aces’ head coach Becky Hammon instructs Jackie Young during Game 4. Young contributed 16 points and seven assists to the title-clinching win.
The New York Liberty’s Breanna Stewart attempts a fadeaway jumper over the outstretched arm of the Las Vegas Aces’ Cayla George. It was a disappointing Game 4 for the 2023 WNBA MVP, who shot 3-for-17 and scored 10 points.
The Las Vegas Aces’ A’ja Wilson, the WNBA’s back-to-back Defensive Player of the Year, patrols the paint. Along with her 16 defensive rebounds, Wilson added a steal and block to her Game 4 defensive performance.
The New York Liberty’s Sabrina Ionescu celebrates after draining a 3-pointer during Game 4’s critical final minute. Ionescu hit three 3-pointers and finished with 13 points.
The celebration begins! The Las Vegas Aces are the 2023 WNBA champions, and the first back-to-back champions since 2002.
