WNBA Top Shot is releasing a special Sylvia Fowles pack Tuesday and it is soon to be followed by a Sue Bird pack, as both players have announced their retirements from legendary careers.

After 15 incredible seasons in the @wnba, we are thrilled to announce 2x W champ @SylviaFowles as the cover athlete for one of our most prestigious WNBA Rare Sets, reserved only for the best plays and players from the 2022 WNBA Season. ❤️



The Fowles pack is the Metallic Gold Limited Edition set and will feature 25 moments from the 2022 WNBA season, including a basket made by Fowles in her final home game.

Sue Bird’s Game Recognize Game pack will feature nine plays selected by Bird — a mix of plays from players she looked up to, played with and is passing the torch to. All of the plays will have narration and commentary from Bird and she will explain why she chose each Moment.

Dapper Labs, the company behind NBA Top Shot, will be giving a percentage of the money they make from the sales of Fowles and Bird Moments to the National Women’s Law Center to aid justice concerning issues that impact women and girls. Up to $50,000 will be donated per player for a total of $100,000.

“Throughout my career in the W, advocating for and empowering women in sports has been my mission,” Bird said. “I’m thrilled to partner with WNBA Top Shot to help increase the representation of women’s sports in the collectibles space. This is monumental for our game and this new generation of players. It’s amazing to know that fans will now be able to truly connect to the greatness of the Women in our sport.”

“It’s incredible that WNBA Top Shot is helping bring our league and players to the forefront in a new space,” Fowles said. “It’s an honor to partner with WNBA Top Shot to immortalize my career in this space. Representation matters and I hope this breaks barriers for girls interested in sports while inspiring the next generation of women athletes and fans.”

“Since debuting WNBA Top Shot, we’ve seen demand for the league increase significantly due to the passionate growing fanbase and admiration of the league,” said Jayne Peressini, GM of WNBA Top Shot. “To honor their remarkable careers as they say farewell to the court, we’re proud to partner with Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles to give fans a special way to celebrate these WNBA legends by collecting and owning some of their greatest moments.”