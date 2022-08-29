Jackie Young is the 2022 WNBA Most Improved Player

The WNBA announced on Monday that Jackie Young of the Las Vegas Aces is the 2022 Most Improved Player.

Young averaged 15.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.2 blocks this season. Her previous career high in scoring was 12.2 (2021). The rebounding and steal rates were also career bests. The biggest area of improvement for Young was 3-point shooting; she went from a career best of 31.8 percent (2019) to 43.1 percent and a career-best 0.4 makes per game (also 2019) to 1.5 makes per game. That percentage was good for third in the league and her 50 makes were tied for 20th.

Young, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 draft, had never been to an All-Star Game before this season and earned a starting nod. She also had 18 points and six rebounds for the victorious Aces in the Commissioner’s Cup championship game. Her play this season alongside fellow Vegas starters A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Chelsea Gray and Dearica Hamby helped the Aces capture the No. 1 seed for the playoffs.

Young received 32 of 56 votes for the award. Sabrina Ionescu was second with 10, followed by Sophie Cunningham (seven), Plum (four), Teaira McCowan (one), Gabby Williams (one) and Han Xu (one).

