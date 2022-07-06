Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi to feature on NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition cover

A year after Candace Parker was the first WNBA athlete to appear on the cover of an NBA 2K video game, 2K is continuing to celebrate the WNBA by putting two athletes on the face of the NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition.

Longtime friends and five-time Olympic gold medalists Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi will grace this year’s cover. The retiring Bird is the league’s all-time assists leader, a four-time WNBA champion, and 13-time All-Star who is a co-captain for Team Stewart in this year’s game. Taurasi is the WNBA’s all-time leading scorer, a three-time champ, two-time Finals MVP, and the 2009 league MVP.

“It really is an incredible feeling to see your hard work memorialized on the cover of a game like NBA 2K23,” said Taurasi. “There are so many kids that dream of pursuing a professional basketball career, and they can now also dream of being on the NBA 2K cover, whether they want to play in the NBA or WNBA.”

NBA 2K is also partnering with Bird and Taurasi to donate $100,000 to Every Kid Sports, a national nonprofit that helps kids have access to recreational youth sports. This donation will allow more than 550 girls from low-income families to play basketball.

“It’s an incredible feeling to see myself on the cover of a video game that has such a cultural impact,” Bird said. “And by partnering with NBA 2K and Every Kid Sports, Diana and I have the opportunity to open doors to hundreds of young girls in this country who want to express themselves on the court. I’m honored to be on the cover, and even more honored to use my legacy to provide these opportunities for the next generation.”

The NBA 2K23 WNBA Edition will be available at GameStop stores in the United States and Canada.