Podcast: How concerning is the Las Vegas Aces’ recent stretch?

The Aces started the 2022 WNBA season on an absolute tear. With a new head coach, a new starting lineup, and a new style of play, Las Vegas was wrecking its opposition.

A’ja Wilson, already an MVP, was emboldened to expand her game to the perimeter while still taking advantage of the room in the lane in a five-out offense. She also proved capable of being a strong defensive center despite her size limitations, anchoring one of the league’s best defenses. Jackie Young and Kelsey Young also thrived with their newfound offensive freedom, creating such a devastating starting lineup that it didn’t matter when the Aces went full games without getting any bench scoring.

But the good times have been fewer and far between in Las Vegas. The Aces are in the midst of a 2-4 stretch, and they’re in danger of having to play on the road for the Commissioner’s Cup final against Chicago. That being said, they’re still in a virtual tie for first place in the WNBA standings, so it’s not exactly like the sky is falling.

To get a better feel for just how serious Las Vegas’ problems are, I invited Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal to come on The Whiparound. He’s been covering the team since the Aces moved to Las Vegas and has a good handle on their evolution over the past five years. We discussed what makes the Aces still formidable, what areas of legitimate concern exist, and what types of opponents Vegas would handle best and worst during a potential postseason series.

You can listen to all that and more in the full episode embedded below, and to make sure you never miss a single show moving forward, subscribe to the Swish Appeal podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, or Google Podcasts.