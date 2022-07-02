Here are the 2022 WNBA All-Star teams

Co-captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart gathered to draft the 2022 WNBA All-Star teams earlier this week, and the results were broadcast Saturday. Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles were not present, but the veterans likely supplied their input ahead of time.

Stewie was sworn to secrecy but told reporters after last night's game she brought some "spice" to the draft. https://t.co/Z0q1pcQoWP — Kevin Pelton (@kpeltonWBB) July 2, 2022

Team Wilson

Pick 1: Candace Parker

Pick 3: Kelsey Plum

Pick 5: Nneka Ogwumike

Pick 8: Rhyne Howard

Pick 10: Dearica Hamby

Pick 12: Courtney Vandersloot

Pick 14: Ariel Atkins

Pick 16: Brionna Jones

Pick 18: Natasha Howard

Team Stewart

Pick 2: Jackie Young

Pick 4: Jonquel Jones

Pick 6: Sabrina Ionescu

Pick 7: Jewell Loyd

Pick 9: Kahleah Copper

Pick 11: Skylar Diggins-Smith

Pick 13: Alyssa Thomas

Pick 15: Arike Ogunbowale

Pick 17: Emma Meesseman

Wilson brought tremendous vibes to the event, as is standard A’ja fashion. Stewart brought a clipboard and was regularly checking her notes while debating what her picks would mean for head coach James Wade’s rotations, while Wilson had a pen but no discernible paper or other writing surface to use.

When Stewie picked Jackie. pic.twitter.com/qZL8WDmFlZ — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) July 2, 2022

Stewart showed loyalty to her Seattle Storm teammate Jewell Loyd by taking her first among the reserves, while also taking care of her Puma gang, selecting both Jackie Young and Skylar Diggins-Smith (Katie Lou Samuelson and NaLyssa Smith: rest assured you will be taken care of if/when you get the All-Star invite). Wilson also took two of her Aces teammates, though her first overall pick was made with the Chicago crowd in mind, as she took Candace Parker from the hometown Sky.

The co-captains had the opportunity to make trades following the draft, provided each team received an equal number of starters/reserves in return. The two teams decided to trade Sabrina Ionescu for Nneka Ogwumike to theoretically balance the backcourt/frontcourt allotment, but then Sylvia Fowles for Sue Bird. Storm loyalty rules!

Here are the final teams.