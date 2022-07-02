 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Here are the 2022 WNBA All-Star teams

The team captains tried to appeal to the hometown Chicago crowd with their picks.

By Sabreena Merchant
WNBA: SEP 28 Semifinals - Chicago Sky at Connecticut Sun Photo by M. Anthony Nesmith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Co-captains A’ja Wilson and Breanna Stewart gathered to draft the 2022 WNBA All-Star teams earlier this week, and the results were broadcast Saturday. Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles were not present, but the veterans likely supplied their input ahead of time.

Team Wilson
Pick 1: Candace Parker
Pick 3: Kelsey Plum
Pick 5: Nneka Ogwumike
Pick 8: Rhyne Howard
Pick 10: Dearica Hamby
Pick 12: Courtney Vandersloot
Pick 14: Ariel Atkins
Pick 16: Brionna Jones
Pick 18: Natasha Howard

Team Stewart
Pick 2: Jackie Young
Pick 4: Jonquel Jones
Pick 6: Sabrina Ionescu
Pick 7: Jewell Loyd
Pick 9: Kahleah Copper
Pick 11: Skylar Diggins-Smith
Pick 13: Alyssa Thomas
Pick 15: Arike Ogunbowale
Pick 17: Emma Meesseman

Wilson brought tremendous vibes to the event, as is standard A’ja fashion. Stewart brought a clipboard and was regularly checking her notes while debating what her picks would mean for head coach James Wade’s rotations, while Wilson had a pen but no discernible paper or other writing surface to use.

Stewart showed loyalty to her Seattle Storm teammate Jewell Loyd by taking her first among the reserves, while also taking care of her Puma gang, selecting both Jackie Young and Skylar Diggins-Smith (Katie Lou Samuelson and NaLyssa Smith: rest assured you will be taken care of if/when you get the All-Star invite). Wilson also took two of her Aces teammates, though her first overall pick was made with the Chicago crowd in mind, as she took Candace Parker from the hometown Sky.

The co-captains had the opportunity to make trades following the draft, provided each team received an equal number of starters/reserves in return. The two teams decided to trade Sabrina Ionescu for Nneka Ogwumike to theoretically balance the backcourt/frontcourt allotment, but then Sylvia Fowles for Sue Bird. Storm loyalty rules!

Here are the final teams.

2022 WNBA All-Star Teams

Team Wilson Team Stewart
Team Wilson Team Stewart
Sylvia Fowles Sue Bird
Candace Parker Jackie Young
Kelsey Plum Jonquel Jones
Sabrina Ionescu Nneka Ogwumike
Rhyne Howard Jewell Loyd
Dearica Hamby Kahleah Copper
Courtney Vandersloot Skylar Diggins-Smith
Ariel Atkins Alyssa Thomas
Brionna Jones Arike Ogunbowale
Natasha Howard Emma Meesseman

