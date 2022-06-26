After losing 10 of 11, the Indiana Fever had won two of three entering their Thursday contest against the Dallas Wings, including a 15-point comeback win over a very good team in the Chicago Sky.

However, momentum did not carry, as the Fever fell 94-68 on the road in a game they were never really competitive in.

Arike Ogunbowale (six assists, five steals) led the Wings with a game-high 24 points, just outscoring Indiana’s Kelsey Mitchell (22). At the postgame press conference, K. Mitchell gave credit to Ogunbowale for being a great player, but said that it was the Fever’s fault for not adjusting to her better and making it more difficult.

Ogunbowale went 6-of-9 from downtown and Dallas was 11-of-23 as a team so that really hurt Indiana. Also detrimental to the Fever’s cause were 19 turnovers. They lost that margin by five.

Isabelle Harrison backed Ogunbowale up with 16 points, while Teaira McCowan notched back-to-back double-digit scoring performances for the first time this season with 12 points and 10 boards. The Wings ended up winning points in the paint 36-26.

Ten Wings scored in the contest with Marina Mabrey (nine), Allisha Gray (eight), Awak Kuier (seven), Tyasha Harris (six) and Charli Collier (six) all joining Ogunbowale, Harrison and McCowan with six-plus.

McCowan was 4-of-5 from the field and Harrison was 6-of-8. Gray and Collier were both efficient as well, going 3-of-4.

For the Fever, K. Mitchell was backed up by rookie Queen Egbo’s first career double-double (12 points, 12 rebounds). Egbo was seen as a questionable selection at No. 10, but has had a solid season as a starter with 7.5 points, 6.7 boards and 1.4 blocks per game. Victoria Vivians rounded out Indiana’s double-figure scorers with 10 points.

Egbo (5-of-8) and K. Mitchell (8-of-13) were pretty efficient from the field, but Vivians dragged down the team’s percentage with a 4-of-13 performance, including 1-of-5 from three. NaLyssa Smith was held to four points on 2-of-8 shooting from the field and 0-of-3 shooting from distance.