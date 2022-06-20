WNBA to display might of its players through film ‘We Are The W’

The WNBA is releasing a new film telling the stories of WNBA newbie DiDi Richards, veteran Isabelle Harrison and legend Angel McCoughtry on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET (NBA TV). The film is called “We Are The W” and is meant to give an inside look at the three different career stages as well as the versatility of Richards, Harrison and McCoughtry off the court. It is directed by Shibon Kennedy and Katie McCurdy and produced by Cousins, a female-led production studio that has done work for well-known artist Kehinde Wiley, as well as Lifetime, PBS, ESPN and Nike. Kennedy and McCurdy have teamed up in the past for films with Apple, Nike, Puma and Adidas.

Richards is in her second year with the New York Liberty after being drafted 17th overall in 2021. Just six months before being drafted, she suffered a spinal cord shock injury in a practice collision, lost consciousness for around one minute and couldn’t feel her lower legs after waking up. In a little over a month, she relearned to walk and returned to the court for the Baylor Bears.

Harrison is a steady post presence who is in her fourth season with the Dallas Wings and sixth in the WNBA. She has averaged double-figure scoring twice in her career and is on track to do so again this season. This past February she was named Defensive Player of the Year for the inaugural season of Athletes Unlimited.

Keep the awards coming for @OMG_itsizzyb



McCoughtry is the best player in the history of the Atlanta Dream franchise. She was drafted No. 1 by Atlanta in 2009, the second year of the team’s existence and played there through 2019, winning two league scoring titles in that span. McCoughtry has since played for the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx. She is a five-time All-Star, two-time Olympic gold medalist and a member of the W25.

Following the premiere of “We Are The W,” the Wings will play at the Dream at 7 p.m. ET on NBA TV. That will be followed on NBA TV by the Phoenix Mercury hosting the Lynx at 10 p.m. ET.

“We Are The W” can also be seen on WNBA League Pass starting Tuesday.