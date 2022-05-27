Here’s what happened in the world of women’s basketball the week of May 23, 2022:

Cherelle Griner makes fresh pleas for Brittney Griner’s safe return

Brittney Griner’s wife Cherelle is calling on President Joe Biden to do more to bring her wife home. Brittney has been imprisoned in Russia for more than three months.

During an appearance on “Good Morning America,” Cherelle explained, “I just keep hearing that, you know, he has the power. She’s a political pawn. So if they’re holding her because they want you to do something, then I want you to do it.”

"Every single day matters ... to make sure that she comes back."



Cherelle Griner, the wife of WNBA superstar Brittney Griner, who has been detained in a Russian prison for nearly 100 days, speaks to @robinroberts about the fight to bring her home. https://t.co/A7bpCs5jQp pic.twitter.com/Yv8GFk5hfW — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2022

Jasmine Thomas out for the rest of the season

Starting point guard Jasmine Thomas will miss the rest of the 2022-23 season with the Connecticut Sun after tearing the ACL in her right knee. Thomas’ injury happened last Sunday against the Indiana Fever. The Sun haven’t offered at timeline for her anticipated recovery.

Thomas commented, “Everyone has been supportive and uplifting, and I’m just preparing mentally and emotionally to attack my recovery. I will continue to be a vocal leader and support my team from the sidelines. They’re incredible and I’m excited about what they’re going to achieve.”

Candace Parker named to the TIME 100 list

Candace Parker has already had a lot to celebrate at the beginning of the WNBA season, as she recently became the oldest player in the WNBA to pull off a triple-double — and the next day she was named to TIME’s 100 Most Influential People list for 2022.

Napheesa Collier gives birth to a baby girl

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier has a lot to celebrate this week: she and her husband, NBA trainer Alex Bazzell, welcomed their first child together, daughter Mila Sarah Bazzel. Mila joined the family on Wednesday.

Napheesa & I are ecstatic to welcome our baby girl to the world. Mila Sarah Bazzell arrived safely at 3:38pm CST on 5/25/22, weighing in at 8lbs 14 ounces & 20.5 inches long! Her & momma are both doing great & we’re excited to start this next phase of our lives together. #GirlDad pic.twitter.com/6HGGUnfcoe — Alex Bazzell (@alexbazzell) May 26, 2022

Minnesota Lynx to retire the jerseys of Seimone Augustus and Rebekkah Brunson

The Minnesota Lynx are honoring two players by retiring their jerseys this summer. The retirement ceremony for Seimone Augustus will take place on Sunday at 6:25 p.m. ET, and Rebekkah Brunson’s jersey will be retired a few weeks later on July 5 at 6:25pm ET.

Coquese Washington the new head coach at Rutgers

Former Notre Dame basketball player Coquese Washington is taking on a new title: head coach at Rutgers. The university announced that Washington has signed a six-year deal that is estimated to be worth $4.625 million.

Megan Gebbia hired as Wake Forest’s new head coach

Wake Forest University has hired Megan Gebbia as their new head coach. Gebbia is fresh off nine successful years at American, having led her former school to three NCCA Tournaments.

Chelsea Gray staying with the Aces

Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray has signed a multi-year contract with the team, a deal that both Gray and the team’s general manager, Natalie Williams, are pleased with.

Gray commented, “I’m so excited to continue my career with the Aces organization. The way they treat their players is second to none. Becky and her staff’s vision aligns with the goals I have for myself and this team. I know my value, and I’m grateful for an organization that recognizes that as well.”

Chelsea Dungee takes on a coaching job at Troy University

Former Dallas Wings guard Chelsea Dungee will be calling Alabama home for the foreseeable future. Dungee has been hired by Troy University as the program’s assistant coach under Chanda Rigby.

Dungee said, “The feeling of giving back and contributing to the growth of young women is unmatched. I look forward to being a part of the Trojan Family!”