Atlanta Dream’s very interesting week

The Atlanta Dream have had a not perfect, but still very good third week of the season, going 2-1. Rookie sensation Rhyne Howard continues to show out for the team, currently the team’s leading scorer, averaging 20.5 points per game.

Howard was able to play against her fellow top three picks this week: the Fever’s NaLyssa Smith and the Mystics’ Shakira Austin. Overall, the Dream are currently 4-2, which is fourth place in the league.

Sunday, May 15: Atlanta Dream 85, Indiana Fever 79

In the first of two matchups on the road with the Indiana Fever, the Atlanta Dream won a close one the back of Rhyne Howard’s 33 points. Four other players were in double-digits: Nia Coffey (14 points), Cheyenne Parker (11 points), Aari McDonald (11 points) and Monique Billings (10 points).

Tuesday, May 17: Atlanta Dream 101, Indiana Fever 79

The Atlanta Dream dominated the Indiana Fever in a balanced team effort. Four players combined for 67 of the Dream’s 101 points: Rhyne Howard (19), Cheyenne Parker (17), Erica Wheeler (16) and Kristy Wallace (15).

Friday, May 20: Washington Mystics 78, Atlanta Dream 73

After leading for most of the game and by double-digits at one point, the Atlanta Dream couldn’t hold on against the Washington Mystics. Rhyne Howard once again was good with 21 points, but unfortunately, she had to sit out a lot of the second half due to four personal fouls.