2022 WNBA Team Previews

Apr 24, 2022, 9:00am EDT
-
May 2
2022 WNBA season preview: Atlanta Dream
The Atlanta Dream come into the season with a lot of promise.
-
May 1
Beyond Sylvia Fowles, questions abound for the Minnesota Lynx
The 2022 Lynx might be the trickiest puzzle yet for Cheryl Reeve to figure out.
-
May 1
2022 WNBA season preview: New York Liberty
The New York Liberty have improved by adding Stefanie Dolson to the trio of Betnijah Laney, Natasha Howard and Sabrina Ionescu. But the rest of the league has improved too.
-
April 30
2022 WNBA season preview: Washington Mystics
The Washington Mystics have quickly gone from a championship-winning team to one that has struggled to consistently field high-end talent. Will 2022 be the year in which their luck takes a turn for the better?
-
April 30
2022 WNBA season preview: Los Angeles Sparks
After missing the playoffs last year for the first time since 2011, the Sparks are looking to return to glory with the inclusion of superstar Liz Cambage.
-
April 29
2022 WNBA season preview: Seattle Storm want to win it for Sue
Sue Bird, the greatest point guard in WNBA history, is ready to make one final attempt at a fifth championship, flanked by the best star tandem in the league in Breanna Stewart and Jewell Loyd.
-
April 28
2022 WNBA season preview: Connecticut Sun
Owners of the best regular season record in 2021, the Connecticut Sun are fully stocked and loaded for the 2022 season. Not only will Alyssa Thomas enter the season healthy, but Courtney Williams also has returned to Connecticut, giving the Sun rotation six players who have been named All-Stars. With this level of talent, anything less than a championship run would be a disappointment.
-
April 24
2022 WNBA season preview: Dallas Wings
While the Dallas Wings enter the 2022 WNBA season as a franchise on the rise, they still have some questions to answer before they can be considered contenders. As we wait for their young players to develop into stars, it’s still anyone’s guess as to which ones they will choose to keep around long-term.