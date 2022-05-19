Ogunbowale, Red Bull to light Dallas’ outdoor courts through Arike threes

Arike Ogunbowale has made 196 threes in 91 career WNBA games so far. On May 11, on an outdoor court, she made 10 that will never go down in the record book. Instead, each one triggered a row of lights on Dallas’ Reunion Tower ball to light up in blue. After all the rows were complete, the ball started flashing a fiery red to celebrate the beginning of Ogunbowale and Red Bull’s “Dallas Has Wiiings” giveback program, which will donate $800 to the Dallas Parks and Recreation Department for every trey Ogunbowale sinks during the 2022 season. The goal is to provide new solar powered lighting systems to all Dallas courts in need of upgrades. Ogunbowale made one three on May 7 to kick off the charity before the lighting ceremony. She has since made 10 more triples for a total of $8,800 set to be donated.

The program will donate up to $50,000; Ogunbowale’s career pace has her getting there in 29 games with seven to spare. She led the league in 3-pointers made last year with 80 and through four games this year sports career bests in makes per game (2.8) and percentage (37.9). She of course made one of the most famous threes in the history of the NCAAW Tournament to win the national championship for Notre Dame in 2018.

Ogunbowale has been a star and the Wings’ best player since arriving in Dallas in 2019. She has also been one of the best players in the entire league with a scoring title (2020) and an All-Star Game MVP (2021) already to her name. She is the face of the Wings and a true role model for the youth of Dallas as she gives back to the community that is her own.

Read more about the lighting of Reunion Tower and the program here.