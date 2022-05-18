Liberty one shy of WNBA single-game turnover record

The New York Liberty were one off the WNBA single-game turnover record Tuesday night in their 92-65 loss to the Connecticut Sun at Barclays Center.

New York coughed it up 32 times and saw Sabrina Ionescu disappear for the second time in five games with just two points on 1-of-4 shooting. Natasha Howard was also kept in check with just eight points. Betnijah Laney was the only member of the Liberty’s big three to score a good amount (16), but she turned the ball over a team-high six times.

With the loss, the Liberty are now tied with the Minnesota Lynx in last place at 1-4. They now have a week off, playing next at Minnesota next Tuesday.

“I’ve been in this league for a long, long time, I’ve had many different starts, and it’ll probably be nice to have some days off, get on the practice court just to fix a few things up and go on the road and be better,” said head coach Sandy Brondello. “It wasn't a lot of words spoken in the (locker room) because we all need to just think about what happened and what do we do from here.”

Brondello on the turnovers:

“We had a really good start, probably the best start we’ve had in all our games, and then just made really poor decisions. And just really not making the simple passes, what we spoke about. (Connecticut’s) a team that will get in passing lanes. So I don't know. It’s hard to even comment because I have to rewatch, boy. I just don't know. Yeah, fatigue played a part of it. But you’ve got to be smarter than that.”

Brondello on Ionescu:

“Sabrina’s a great player and some days teams are gonna (say) ‘let’s take Sabrina out of the game’ and (Connecticut) did that with the physicality and trapping her. We put her on ball, we put her off ball, but we can all get better, how do we exploit that kind of stuff using the pinches.”