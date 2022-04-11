2022 WNBA Draft: Draft order, how to watch, TV info

WNBA Draft day is here! After a trade for the top pick, Rhyne Howard of the Kentucky Wildcats is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Dream. When the Washington Mystics held the selection, it was debated if they would take Howard or NaLyssa Smith of the Baylor Bears.
After finalizing a trade with Washington for the top pick in the 2022 #WNBADraft, the @AtlantaDream have set a new path for their franchise. According to multiple W sources, the team is set on a familiar name: Kentucky's Howard, @spencernusbaum_ reports.https://t.co/L5BIvHLgzi— The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) April 7, 2022
You can read up on Howard, Smith and the other top prospects by checking out our story stream of Eric Nemchock’s 2022 draft profiles:
Draft order
First round
1) Atlanta Dream
2) Indiana Fever
3) Washington Mystics
4) Fever
5) New York Liberty
6) Fever
7) Dallas Wings
8) Las Vegas Aces
9) Los Angeles Sparks
10) Fever
11) Aces
12) Connecticut Sun
Second round
1) Aces
2) Mysitcs
3) Dream
4) Sparks
5) Seattle Storm
6) Storm
7) Sparks
8) Fever
9) Storm
10) Minnesota Lynx
11) Aces
12) Sun
Third round
1) Fever
2) Phoenix Mercury
3) Sparks
4) Lynx
5) Liberty
6) Wings
7) Wings
8) Mercury
9) Storm
10) Fever
11) Aces
12) Sun
How to watch
When: Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Spring Studios in New York City, NY
TV: ESPN
