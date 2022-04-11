 clock menu more-arrow no yes

2022 WNBA Draft: Draft order, how to watch, TV info

Here’s what you need to do about this year’s WNBA Draft.

By Zack Ward
WNBA Draft day is here! After a trade for the top pick, Rhyne Howard of the Kentucky Wildcats is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Dream. When the Washington Mystics held the selection, it was debated if they would take Howard or NaLyssa Smith of the Baylor Bears.

You can read up on Howard, Smith and the other top prospects by checking out our story stream of Eric Nemchock’s 2022 draft profiles:

Draft order

First round

1) Atlanta Dream

2) Indiana Fever

3) Washington Mystics

4) Fever

5) New York Liberty

6) Fever

7) Dallas Wings

8) Las Vegas Aces

9) Los Angeles Sparks

10) Fever

11) Aces

12) Connecticut Sun

Second round

1) Aces

2) Mysitcs

3) Dream

4) Sparks

5) Seattle Storm

6) Storm

7) Sparks

8) Fever

9) Storm

10) Minnesota Lynx

11) Aces

12) Sun

Third round

1) Fever

2) Phoenix Mercury

3) Sparks

4) Lynx

5) Liberty

6) Wings

7) Wings

8) Mercury

9) Storm

10) Fever

11) Aces

12) Sun

How to watch

When: Monday, April 11 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Spring Studios in New York City, NY

TV: ESPN

