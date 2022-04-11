2022 WNBA Draft: Draft order, how to watch, TV info

WNBA Draft day is here! After a trade for the top pick, Rhyne Howard of the Kentucky Wildcats is expected to go No. 1 overall to the Atlanta Dream. When the Washington Mystics held the selection, it was debated if they would take Howard or NaLyssa Smith of the Baylor Bears.

After finalizing a trade with Washington for the top pick in the 2022 #WNBADraft, the @AtlantaDream have set a new path for their franchise. According to multiple W sources, the team is set on a familiar name: Kentucky's Howard, @spencernusbaum_ reports.https://t.co/L5BIvHLgzi — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) April 7, 2022

You can read up on Howard, Smith and the other top prospects by checking out our story stream of Eric Nemchock’s 2022 draft profiles:

Draft order

First round

1) Atlanta Dream

2) Indiana Fever

3) Washington Mystics

4) Fever

5) New York Liberty

6) Fever

7) Dallas Wings

8) Las Vegas Aces

9) Los Angeles Sparks

10) Fever

11) Aces

12) Connecticut Sun

Second round

1) Aces

2) Mysitcs

3) Dream

4) Sparks

5) Seattle Storm

6) Storm

7) Sparks

8) Fever

9) Storm

10) Minnesota Lynx

11) Aces

12) Sun

Third round

1) Fever

2) Phoenix Mercury

3) Sparks

4) Lynx

5) Liberty

6) Wings

7) Wings

8) Mercury

9) Storm

10) Fever

11) Aces

12) Sun

How to watch