Triple Threat Podcast: Brian Flores lawsuit 100,000 percent justified

Brian Flores, the head coach of the Miami Dolphins from 2019 to 2021, has filed a lawsuit against the NFL claiming racial discrimination was involved in his firing from the Dolphins following this past season and his interviews in applying for the head coaching positions for the New York Giants and Denver Broncos.

The Bonnet Gang opens their latest episode with this topic, saying that Flores’ action is “100,000 percent justified,” echoing what ESPN reporter Chris Mortensen tweeted about it being “as necessary an action that I can remember in covering 50 years of sports.”

The lawsuit filed by Brian Flores is as courageous and, in my opinion, as necessary an action that I can remember in covering 50 years of sports. https://t.co/t42mvexgfo — Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) February 1, 2022

Juanita Anderson says she believes that for Flores it was a hard decision to make because he loves his profession and “may have just torpedoed (his) career.” And she applauds him because he did it to stand up against racial injustice. At the same time, Chauny Powell asks where Black coaches were when Colin Kaepernick was being blackballed by the NFL for kneeling during the national anthem.

The gang also discusses the upcoming Super Bowl between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, as well as the retirement of longtime New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Moving into the WNBA, the group laments the fact that three weeks worth of news was crammed into a 30-minute ESPN free agency special. They address Liz Cambage’s complaint about players’ pay and delve into the Kaite Lou Samuelson/Gabby Williams trade, Emma Meesseman’s move to Chicago and the Diamond DeShields/Bria Hartley/Julie Allemand trade.

After previously suggesting reasons why the Phoenix Suns might not be completely feared, the gang gives credit where credit is due in this episode. Trisity Miller says Chris Paul is “not supposed to be this good at this age” and even goes as far as saying that if Devin Booker keeps playing the way he’s been playing, the Suns “might run through the West.”

After all the sports talk is done, the gang takes a look at the news about rapper Wale pulling out of the Broccoli City Music Festival in his hometown of Washington, D.C. over a perceived lack of respect. Wale has since changed his mind and will play.