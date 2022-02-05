- WNBA announces capital raise of $75 million. Investor group includes Micky and Nick Arison (Miami Heat), Bill Cameron (Dallas Wings), Laurene Powell Jobs (Washington Wizards/Mystics), Ginny Gilder (Seattle Storm), Mark Walter and Eric Holoman (Los Angeles Sparks), Ted Leonsis (Washington Wizards/Mystics), the Simon family (Indiana Pacers/Fever) and Joe and Clara Tsai (Brooklyn Nets/New York Liberty), as well as former W/NBA players and Nike, among others.
- Tina Charles heading to the Phoenix Mercury (one year protected at $108,000)
- Katie Lou Samuelson has been traded from the Seattle Storm to the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for Gabby Williams and the No. 9 pick
- Rebecca Allen to remain with New York Liberty
- Monique Billings to remain with Atlanta Dream (one year protected at $140,000)
- Riquna Williams to remain with Las Vegas Aces (two years unprotected at $145,000 and $149,350)
- Stephanie Talbot to remain with Seattle Storm
- Lindsay Allen to remain with Indiana Fever
- Kiah Stokes to remain with Las Vegas Aces (one year unprotected at $115,000)
Filed under:
Links: WNBA announces capital raise, plus lots of free agency news
The WNBA is thinking long term with a big move. Plus, Tina Charles is headed to the Phoenix Mercury.
Loading comments...