Links: WNBA announces capital raise, plus lots of free agency news

The WNBA is thinking long term with a big move. Plus, Tina Charles is headed to the Phoenix Mercury.

By Zack Ward
Minnesota Lynx v Washington Mystics
Tina Charles is joining her fourth WNBA team.
Photo by Stephen Gosling/NBAE via Getty Images
  • WNBA announces capital raise of $75 million. Investor group includes Micky and Nick Arison (Miami Heat), Bill Cameron (Dallas Wings), Laurene Powell Jobs (Washington Wizards/Mystics), Ginny Gilder (Seattle Storm), Mark Walter and Eric Holoman (Los Angeles Sparks), Ted Leonsis (Washington Wizards/Mystics), the Simon family (Indiana Pacers/Fever) and Joe and Clara Tsai (Brooklyn Nets/New York Liberty), as well as former W/NBA players and Nike, among others.
  • Tina Charles heading to the Phoenix Mercury (one year protected at $108,000)
  • Katie Lou Samuelson has been traded from the Seattle Storm to the Los Angeles Sparks in exchange for Gabby Williams and the No. 9 pick
  • Rebecca Allen to remain with New York Liberty
  • Monique Billings to remain with Atlanta Dream (one year protected at $140,000)
  • Riquna Williams to remain with Las Vegas Aces (two years unprotected at $145,000 and $149,350)
  • Stephanie Talbot to remain with Seattle Storm
  • Lindsay Allen to remain with Indiana Fever
  • Kiah Stokes to remain with Las Vegas Aces (one year unprotected at $115,000)

